New 2019 Bajaj Discover 110 CBS launched at Rs 53,273: More safety for just Rs 563

The new 2019 Bajaj Discover 110 CBS has recently been launched in India at a price of Rs 53,273 (ex-showroom, Pune). The new CBS equipped model costs just Rs 563 over the price of the non-CBS model. Come April 2019 and all two-wheelers with an engine displacement below 125cc need to have a CBS mandatorily in the interest of public safety. This is the reason why you must have been reading nowadays about multiple manufacturers updating their vehicles with the said safety equipment. On the other hand, vehicles having engine displacement above 125cc need to have an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) starting the same month. The CBS distributes the braking force between the front and rear brake of the motorcycle and Bajaj calls this feature as Anti Skid Feature. As the name suggests, the said feature minimizes the chances of skidding and offers more effective braking.

The company is yet to list the new Discover 110 CBS on its official website for India. Apart from the inclusion of CBS, there will be no mechanical changes to the motorcycle. This means that the 2019 Bajaj Discover 110 CBS will continue to get power from the same 115cc engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 8.6 hp and 9.8 Nm. The suspension system of the motorcycle comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with twin spring shock absorbers at the rear.

The new Discover 110 CBS certainly steps up the safety quotient without demanding much premium over the non-CBS model. The Bajaj Discover 110 goes up against the likes of the TVS Victor 110, Hero Passion Pro and Honda CD110 Dream in the entry-level 110cc commuter segment. If you have been planning to buy an entry-level motorcycle and safety has been one of your top priorities, we advise you to wait for sometime for the vehicle of your choice to get the safety update, if it has not received the same already.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!