New 2019 Bajaj CT100, Discover 125 launched with CBS: Marginal price hike for better safety

The new 2019 Bajaj CT100 and Discover 125 have been launched in India with a better safety feature. The biggest change on the two motorcycles is the inclusion of CBS (Combined Braking System). Under the said mechanism, both brakes are applied automatically when the rider presses the rear brake pedal. This eventually results in better braking as it minimises the chances of skidding. The new Bajaj CT100 will be available for sale in three variants. The spoke variant is priced at Rs 33,152 while the alloy wheel trim can be yours for a price of Rs 35,936. The top-of-the-line alloy wheel electric start variant has been priced at Rs 41,587. With the CBS update, the new CT100 range sees an upward price revision between Rs 700 and Rs 1100.

Now, speaking of the new 2019 Bajaj Discover 125, the motorcycle is available in drum and disc variants. Price for the new 2019 Bajaj Discover 125 is Rs 58,000 and if you wish to opt for the disc brake variant, you will have to shell out Rs 61,500. The two trims see a price hike of Rs 800 and Rs 2,000 respectively. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Apart from the addition of CBS, there are no changes on the two motorcycles.

The Government of India safety mandate states that all two wheelers having an engine displacement of below 125cc need to come with a CBS starting April 2019 in the interest of public safety. On the other hand, two-wheelers with an engine displacement of 125cc and above need to come with ABS starting the said timeline. With that being said, almost every two-wheeler on sale in India has now been updated with the said safety equipment. The move has been implemented keeping in mind the alarming number of fatalities in case of two-wheeler accidents.

