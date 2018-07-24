New 2018 Honda Activa i launched in India at Rs 50,000: What all is new in this scooter

Honda has launched the 2018 Activa i in the Indian two-wheeler market with a marginal hike in price at Rs 50,010 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Activa i is a smaller, less powerful version of the Activa 125 and hasn't managed to overtake or be at par with its elder sibling in terms of sales. First launched in India in 2013, 110cc Activa i was marketed towards female riders but has been overshadowed by the 125cc Activa. Now the scooter has been updated with some cosmetic and functional changes.

The 2018 Honda Activa i will be available in five new colours - Candy Jazz Blue, Imperial Red Metallic, Lush Magenta Metallic, Orchid Purple Metallic and Mat Axis Grey Metallic.

Other updates include a metallic exhaust muffler, front hook and a dual-tone analogue instrument console. Like all other Honda scooters, Activa i also gets a four-in-one ignition with a separate switch for unlocking the seat.

The new Honda Activa i continues to be powered by the same 109cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 8 hp and 9 Nm of torque. The tyres are the same 90/100-10 on both ends. Braking is covered by drums up front and rear, assisted by CBS (Combi Brake System).

CBS is a safety feature standard in most of Honda two-wheelers. The system optimises braking at both ends even when the rider only pulls the rear brake lever, ensuring enhanced braking power.

The Activa-i rivals the likes of TVS Scooty Zest, Hero Pleasure, Yamaha Ray Z and the Suzuki Let’s. Also recently, Honda launched the 2018 version of the Activa 125 as well. Priced at Rs 59,621 (ex-showroom, Delhi), Activa 125 has been updated with an LED headlamp and other cosmetic changes.

2018 Honda Activa 125 also gets a list of optional extras that include an underseat charging port, and an optional disc brake. The Activa 125 uses drum brakes in the front and back as standard.