New 1,250cc Harley-Davidson coming on 13th July: What this motorcycle could be

The new Harley-Davidson bike to be unveiled on 13th July will be powered by the same 1,250cc Revolution Max engine that does duty on the Pan America.

By:Updated: Jun 23, 2021 1:57 PM

 

American bikemaker Harley-Davidson is set to unveil a new 1,250cc model on the coming 13th July. The company has shared this information via its social media handles. Harley-Davidson now aims to enter the ‘sport segment’ with the said motorcycle and it will be powered by the same 1,250cc Revolution Max engine that does duty on the Pan America. Now while one may think that the company will be entering the sportsbike segment with this new model, courtesy of the hint it has given, we don’t think that is going to be the case. On the contrary, a sporty cruiser is what we are placing our bets on. Talking of which, the company had revealed a 1250 Custom prototype sometime back. The latest teaser image too, bears resemblance with that of the above-stated model and in most possibility, the bike to be unveiled on 13th July is going to be the final production model of the 1250 Custom.

Watch Video | Indian Scout Bobber Review:

Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president, and CEO Harley-Davidson has stated that following the successful launch of the company’s first adventure touring motorcycle – the Pan America, Harley-Davidson is very excited to reveal another all-new motorcycle, built on the Revolution Max platform in the ‘sport segment’ and the same will showcase unmatched Harley-Davidson technology, performance and style.

With the official unveiling set to take place soon, expect the bike to go on sale in the global markets towards the end of this year. Speaking of India launch, expect an announcement on said model sometime next year. With Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson having joined hands, a lot in this direction is yet to be seen and the coming months will certainly unfold a lot of things. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

