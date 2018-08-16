Never before way of buying the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 MotoGP edition! Why you need to rush to get it

The new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 MotoGP edition has just been launched in India at a price of Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, the special edition model demands Rs 3,000 more than the standard variant that has seen a price hike recently. The company has listed the new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 MotoGP edition on its official website for India. There is also a real-time counter that shows how many units of the motorcycle are left for booking out of the total 4,000 units. Till this news piece was written, 47 units were booked already. The new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 MotoGP edition is primarily about cosmetic changes and as the name suggests, the new model takes inspiration from the Yamaha M1 used in MotoGP championship.

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 MotoGP edition

The new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 MotoGP edition gets Movistar and ENEOS logos just like Yamaha's MotoGP machine. Moreover, the front fairing of the special edition model features a Yamalube logo as well. Mechanically, there are no changes on the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 MotoGP edition compared to the standard model. That said, the special edition gets power from the same 155cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox, churning out 19 bhp of power and 15 Nm of torque.

Watch our Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 video review here:

The suspension system of the motorcycle comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with a rear monoshock. The Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 MotoGP edition gets a fully digital instrument cluster that has an easy to read layout. Other notable features of the motorcycle include a slipper clutch, a USB charging port, full LED headlamps and more.

Yamaha YZF-R15 has been a game changer for the company in India and the motorcycle has managed to create a huge fan following right since its inception. The third generation model arrived with some major improvements than its predecessor and is currently the most powerful 150cc motorcycle that one can buy in India. All these factors combined, the new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 MotoGP edition will definitely create a lot of interest among the buyers.

The bike has no direct competition in particular but the upcoming Aprilia RS 150 might give a threat to the R15's long dominance.