Nepal-made Project Zero electric bike boasts 230km range, full charge in 2 hours

The Project Zero electric bike was unveiled last year in Kathmandu, Nepal of all the places. Think of it, the event was an invite-only and it doesn't require one to shout from the rooftops that very few people know of this. Now the Yatri Motorcycles, headquartered out of Nepal, has got a boost in their operations. Ion Energy, has partnered with them. The latter has provided them with a unique Battery Management System (BMS). The BMS will help utilise the battery in a better fashion and provide for a longer range. Speaking of which, there is a 40hp electric motor that combined with Li-ion batteries will give a range of 230km. That's not all. Project Zero electric bike will also have regular charger that will charge the motorcycle in just two hours. This too from a regular wall charger. Interesting, isn't it?

It is said that the motorcycle is named such because it was built from scratch including the company itself. Founded in 2017, the company accelerated its first project. The trellis frame looks sturdy while the the blue detailing looks cool. The spoked wheels as well as the design point towards a cafe racer. The disc brake in the front looks as big as the wheel. There is dual channel ABS on offer. A tablet is also on offer as part of the instrument cluster. This tablet is a touchscreen unit and features many functions. These include a customer service embedded right into the app. The rider can book a service appointment right from the app and opt for pick-up service, roadside assistance and use the chat feature to gain information.

Ion Energy and Yatri Motorcycles aim to produce 50 motorcycles initially. Depending on demand, more will be made. At present this motorcycle will be available only in Nepal. There are plans for export but we still aren't privy to the information which all countries will be covered.