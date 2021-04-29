Neo-retro styled Yamaha FZ-X spied during TVC shoot: Key details, specs, expected price

The upcoming Yamaha FZ-X, with its neo-retro design language, might get people talking, especially if the company manages to price it well. Here is what all we know of it so far.

A few days back, a leaked document revealing specs of an upcoming Yamaha motorcycle was doing rounds on the web. Slated to be christened the Yamaha FZ-X, the motorcycle has now been snapped completely undisguised somewhere amidst the hills in the north and we at Express Drives have managed to get a couple of pictures. From what it seems, the bike was snapped during its advertisement shoot and can be seen in three colour options of orange, black and blue. The biggest highlight of this motorcycle is the neo-retro theme which is quite rare to see on a 150cc bike in India at present. Upfront, you can see a modern yet traditional-looking rounded headlamp with an LED projector unit surrounded by circular split-styled LED DRLs.

Apart from that, one can see clear lens turn indicators along with front fork gaiters. Contrary to the front, things are quite simple at the rear where you can see a very basic-looking pillion body grab rail along with a tyre hugger. Moreover, the bike gets a flat single-piece seat and looks quite comfy. Speaking to specifications, the upcoming Yamaha FZ-X is powered by the same 149cc, single pod, air-cooled engine that also powers the FZ-Fi. The engine on the FZ-X will develop a similar power output at 12.2 hp.

Moreover, while the bike has an identical wheelbase with the regular FZ at 1,330mm, it would be 30mm longer, 5mm wider and also, 35mm taller than the FZ-Fi, as per the previously leaked document. The new Yamaha FZ-X is expected to be launched in India sometime next month but the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic might push things a bit further. Expect the new model to demand a premium of at least Rs 5,000 over the price of the standard FZ. More details to be out soon, so keep watching this space for all the action.

Pictures – @surya.dagar (Instagram)

