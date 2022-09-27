Navratri 2022: Hero MotoCorp announces special discount offers on two-wheelers

Navratri 2022: Hero MotoCorp has rolled out some attractive limited period discount offers and other benefits on its two-wheelers this festive season. One can get discount benefits of up to Rs 5,000.

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has rolled out some attractive festive season offers for its motorcycles and scooters. Thanks to Navratri offers, one can get discount benefits of up to Rs 5,000. Hero has introduced the Grand Indian Festival of Trust (GIFT) initiative under which the company will launch refreshed products and offer retail benefits, financing schemes, and much more.

According to the company, this limited period offer will be valid from September 26 to October 5, 2022. However, Express Drives reached out to a few Hero dealerships and as per them, these benefits will be applicable till Diwali this year. The two-wheeler major is offering a cash discount of Rs 2,100 on its practical and executive series motorcycles, which include HF Deluxe, Splendor Plus, Passion Pro, Glamour, etc.

Hero MotoCorp is also offering an exchange offer of up to Rs 3,000 on its scooters, including the Pleasure Plus, Maestro Edge, Destini 125, etc. Hero scooters will come with the ‘super-six dhamaka’ package, which includes a year-long insurance benefit, 2-year free maintenance, Rs 3,000 exchange bonus, Rs 4,000 GoodLife gift vouchers, 5-year warranty, and 6-month EMI offers with 0 per cent interest.

The company’s premium motorcycles, namely the Xtreme 160R, Xpulse 200, and Xtreme 200S, will get an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000. Hero’s premium motorcycle customers can also get a chance to participate in a workshop with India’s face of motorsports, CS Santosh. In addition to the discounts and other benefits, Hero MotoCorp will launch some refreshed products this festive season to boost its sales.

Commenting on the initiative, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp said, “Serving the personal mobility needs of 100 million+ customers, Hero MotoCorp has been considered a trusted member of Indian families. We are hopeful that the Hero GIFT will provide a huge boost to the buyer morale, thus contributing to the spirit of revelry, happiness and excitement. This will be accompanied with thrilling new benefits that reaffirm customer trust, allowing them to take home iconic Hero products and the love and happiness that comes along with them.”

