scorecardresearch

MYBYK launches two electric bicycles

MYBYK is operating more than 10,000 pedal bicycle-based public bike sharing system across 6 Indian cities.

Written by Express Drives Desk
MYBYk

MYBYK, a station-based bicycle-sharing and renting service in India has launched 2 new electric bicycle variants, MYBYK Electric and MYBYK Electric Cargo. While the MYBYK Electric is aimed at solving first and last-mile connectivity for citizens and tourists, the MYBYK Electric Cargo is a bike for solving last-mile delivery for gig workers.

MYBYK is operating more than 10,000 pedal bicycle-based public bike sharing system across 6 Indian cities and is now venturing into the electric mobility space with electric bicycles that it has developed in-house. The electric bike boasts of several features such as a Bluetooth-based connected bike experience with the MYBYK app, keyless cycle unlocking, keyless battery unlocking, swappable battery designed for a capacity of 0.54 KwH giving a range of 80-100 kms depending on conditions.

Arjit Soni, Founder & CEO of MYBYK said, “With MYBYK Electric, we are trying to give users a unique combination of health + commute + convenience. Our electric bicycles offer users all the advantages of a bicycle which one can pedal for health & leisure as well as that of a low-speed electric scooter which one can throttle for commute purposes. And for the adventurous ones, we have the ‘power pedal’ mode which assists the user and gives a boost when they pedal, reducing their effort by up to 80 percent.”

Also Read

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 29-03-2023 at 20:38 IST