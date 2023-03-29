MYBYK launches two electric bicycles

MYBYK is operating more than 10,000 pedal bicycle-based public bike sharing system across 6 Indian cities.

MYBYK, a station-based bicycle-sharing and renting service in India has launched 2 new electric bicycle variants, MYBYK Electric and MYBYK Electric Cargo. While the MYBYK Electric is aimed at solving first and last-mile connectivity for citizens and tourists, the MYBYK Electric Cargo is a bike for solving last-mile delivery for gig workers.

MYBYK is operating more than 10,000 pedal bicycle-based public bike sharing system across 6 Indian cities and is now venturing into the electric mobility space with electric bicycles that it has developed in-house. The electric bike boasts of several features such as a Bluetooth-based connected bike experience with the MYBYK app, keyless cycle unlocking, keyless battery unlocking, swappable battery designed for a capacity of 0.54 KwH giving a range of 80-100 kms depending on conditions.



Arjit Soni, Founder & CEO of MYBYK said, “With MYBYK Electric, we are trying to give users a unique combination of health + commute + convenience. Our electric bicycles offer users all the advantages of a bicycle which one can pedal for health & leisure as well as that of a low-speed electric scooter which one can throttle for commute purposes. And for the adventurous ones, we have the ‘power pedal’ mode which assists the user and gives a boost when they pedal, reducing their effort by up to 80 percent.”