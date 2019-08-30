‘My Revolt Plan’ for Revolt RV400, RV300: Unique pricing plans and what all these cover

Revolt Motors has recently launched the RV400 and RV300 electric motorcycles in India. The two come with unique 'My Revolt Plan' and the unique pricing strategy is completely unheard of in the Indian automotive space before. Under the My Revolt Plan, the company lets you escape the upfront cost of the motorcycle and instead, lets you pay in a monthly manner. The plan starts at Rs 2,999 for the RV300 and for the RV400, it is further divided into two plans - Base and Premium. While the base plan costs Rs 3,499, the premium one will cost you Rs 3,999. The prices mentioned have to be paid on a monthly basis for 37 months. Let's take a look at what all the three plans cover and what all you get for your money.

Revolt RV300 plan - What all is covered?

As already mentioned, Revolt RV300 comes with Rs 2,999 per month plan. The plan offers multiple benefits to the customers like unlimited battery switching but this is valid if you purchase the electric bike till 31st December, 2019. Moreover, you get unlimited maintenance for three years along with insurance and the product warranty of five years is also included in this plan. In order to ensure 4G connectivity for three years, you are required to pay an additional one-time amount of Rs 5,000.

Revolt RV400 Base Plan - What all is covered?

Revolt RV400 can be purchased with any one of the two plans - Base and Premium. While the product remains the same in the two plans, you miss some of the features on the RV400 in the base plan. What you get in the base plan of Rs 3,499 per month is unlimited battery switching, unlimited maintenance, insurance and a five-year product warranty. Just like the case with RV300, you also will have to pay an additional one-time amount of Rs 5,000 for the 4G connection.

Revolt RV400 Premium Plan - What all is covered?

Last but definitely not the least is the Revolt RV400 Premium plan that covers each and every benefit that the company is offering with its electric bike. The Premium plan for the RV400 covers everything from unlimited battery switch to unlimited maintenance, product warranty. Moreover, you also get extended insurance along with features like immobiliser, remote key, push start and sound simulator system. Not only this, this plan also includes tyres replacement for your vehicle for one time and 4G connection cost is also included.