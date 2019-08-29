MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 launched in India: First three buyers to avail Rs 2 lakh discount

MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 adventure touring motorcycle has been launched in India at Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). Competing with the likes of Ducati Multistrada 950, the Turismo Veloce 800 comes in four variants in the international markets, however, only the standard version is available in India. The SCS variant with a semi-automatic transmission will be available starting next year and the premium variant Lusso will only be available on order. Moreover, Motoroyale has announced a discount of Rs 2 lakh for the first three buyers of the Turismo Veloce 800.

The launch of the MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 took place at Motoroyale Kinetic's new showroom for superbikes which was inaugurated today in Navi Mumbai. The Turismo Veloce 800 rivals the likes of Triumph Tiger 800 XRx (Rs 11.99 lakh) and Ducati Multistrada 950 (Rs 12.84 lakh).

The Turismo Veloce 800 is powered by a 798cc three-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that also powers the F3 and Brutale 800. It puts out 110 hp and 83 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed gearbox. It gets upside-down Marzocchi forks and radially mounted twin discs up front, a single-sided swingarm and Sachs mono shock at the rear.

Also read: Benelli to expand its portfolio in India: Aims at selling 2,000 units by year-end

It gets a fully-digital instrument console and all LED lighting. It has a touring-style upright riding stance, a large 21.5-litre fuel tank and mounts for panniers. The Turismo Veloce 800 is available in two colour options - red and grey.

The Turismo Veloce 800 comes in four variants in the international markets - standard, 800 Lusso, Lusso SCS, and RC SCS (limited edition). SCS stands for Smart Clutch System that allows automatic engagement of the clutch while setting off and automatic disengagement while coming to a stop.

The Lusso models are also equipped with electronically controlled semi-active suspension setup, cruise control, heated grips, and panniers. Other electronic features include 8-level traction control and rear-wheel lift-up mitigation.