MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 India launch on 29 August: Motoroyale to inaugurate new showroom in Mumbai

MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 is set to launch in India on 29th August and Motoroyale Kinetic has also announced that it will be inaugurating a new multi-brand showroom for superbikes in Navi Mumbai on the day same day. The Turismo Veloce 800 is an adventure touring motorcycle which combines styling from the F3 supersport and the Brutale, although the riding stance is upright for it is a touring bike with high set handlebars.

The Turismo Veloce 800 is powered by a 798cc three-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that also powers the F3 and Brutale 800. It puts out 110 hp and 83 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed gearbox. It gets upside-down Marzocchi forks and radially mounted twin discs up front, a single-sided swingarm and Sachs mono shock at the rear.

The Turismo Veloce 800 comes in four variants in the international markets - standard, 800 Lusso, Lusso SCS, and RC SCS (limited edition). SCS stands for Smart Clutch System that allows automatic engagement of the clutch while setting off and automatic disengagement while coming to a stop.

The Lusso models are also equipped with electronically controlled semi-active suspension setup, cruise control, heated grips, and panniers. Other electronic features include 8-level traction control and rear-wheel lift-up mitigation.

MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 rivals the likes of Triumph Tiger 800 XRx (Rs 11.99 lakh) and Ducati Multistrada 950 (Rs 12.84 lakh) and is expected to carry a price tag higher than its competition. There is so far no confirmation whether MV Agusta will launch all variants of the Turismo Veloce 800 in India.