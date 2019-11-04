MV Agusta Superveloce 800 unveiled: 145hp eye candy is one of its kind, here’s why

The breathtakingly beautiful MV Agusta Superveloce 800 has finally come to life! The production version of only one of its kind fully-faired modern retro motorcycle has been revealed ahead of the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show. Up front, the bike gets a rounded headlamp with a cafe racer styled fairing and a rounded tail lamp. The entire design language is so unique that you will hardly find any other motorcycle on the planet that looks similar to this one. MV Agusta Superveloce 800 shares its underpinnings with the F3 800 that is currently on sale in India. The tubular trellis frame is the same as the F3 800 while the subframe is new.

Powering the MV Agusta Superveloce 800 is a 798cc, inline three-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel-injected engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 145hp and 88Nm. The bike gets a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. The electronics package of the Superveloce 800 comprises an eight-level traction control system and cruise control and the bike gets a bi-directional quickshifter as well. The suspension system of the bike includes Marzocchi inverted forks up front along with a Sachs rear monoshock.

The MV Agusta Superveloce 800 will be available in two variants namely Standard and Serie Oro. Being a premium variant, the Serie Oro gets carbon fibre and CNC machined parts, Alcantara seat and a leather strap on the tank. Moreover, the Serie Oro produces 6hp more than the standard version and comes fitted with Arrow exhaust set up. The red and silver paint scheme also differentiates the bike from the standard version. The new MV Agusta Superveloce 800 should be available for sale in the global markets by the end of this year.

Let us know what do you think about this beauty and would you like to see it in India. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!