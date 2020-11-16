MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario limited edition unveiled: All 75 units sold out in just 75 hours!

The sale took place on 14th November and all 75 units of the MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario limited edition got sold out in just 75 hours. All MV Agustas looks absolutely smashing and the aforementioned model is no different too. More details below!

This year, the renowned Italian bikemaker MV Agusta is celebrating its 75th Anniversary and in order to commemorate the same, it has taken the wraps off the 75 Anniversario limited edition model of the stunning-looking Superveloce. Now, MV Agusta has certainly celebrated the 75th anniversary of the said model in style, giving a lot of significance to the number ’75’. The reason why we say this because the brand made just 75 units of the MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario limited edition and these units were on sale for just 75 hours. The sale took place on 14th November and all these units got sold out within the said duration. All MV Agustas look absolutely smashing and the aforementioned model is no different too! Coming to what all makes the Superveloce 75 Anniversario limited-edition special and stand out, this one gets an Italian flag tricolor livery on its fairing along with golden finished alloy wheels.

Moreover, you get a premium seat wrapped in red Alcantara and a numbered aluminum plate on the steering head. In addition to these, you get a special cover for the bike too. The changes are not just visual as the lucky owner of the 70th edition also gets an ICU with a dedicated map along with an Arrow exhaust set up. The powertrain remains unchanged and the 75 Anniversario draws power from the same 798cc, inline three-cylinder engine that also propels the F3 800. The said motor is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 145 hp and 88Nm.

Talking of the electronics package, the bike gets an eight-level traction control system along with a bi-directional quick shifter and also, a cruise control. The 70-year special edition was priced at a starting of €25,000 that translates to roughly Rs 22 lakh as per the Indian currency. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

