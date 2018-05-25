MV Agusta RR LH44 Edition breaks cover: A Street-naked designed with the help of Lewis Hamilton!

Italian superbike maker MV Agusta has taken the wraps off the Brutale 800RR LH44 special edition. As one would normally expect, this one will have a limited run and is restricted to 144 units only. The MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR LH44 special edition model has been developed in association with F1 star Lewis Hamilton and comes based on the standard Brutale 800. The new model gets some premium parts that make it stand higher than the standard model in terms of exclusivity. The prime visual highlight of the new MV Agusta RR LH44 special edition is the dual tone paint scheme and the red and black combination looks appealing and truly offers the motorcycle the special edition look that it deserves. The exhaust of the motorcycle is now drenched in black.

The new MV Agusta RR LH44 special edition gets the same 798cc, inline three-cylinder engine that runs the standard model. The engine is good for churning out a maximum power output of 109 bhp along with a peak torque of 83 Nm. Gearbox is a six-speed unit that gets a quickshifter as well. The new MV Agusta RR LH44 tips the scale at 172 kg, accounting for 3 kg lesser weight than the standard model.

The new MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR LH44 special edition gets carbon fibre components and a special heat resistant ceramic-based coating. Besides this, parts like brake and clutch levers and fluid reservoir caps have been made from light alloy billet. On the other hand, the tank cap, clutch cover guard and alternator guard are CNC machined. Each model gets a unique serial number on the visor in order to get a distinct identity.

This is not the first time that MV Agusta and Lewis Hamilton have joined hands for building a special edition model. Earlier, the collaboration resulted in models like Dragster 800 LH44 and F4 LH44 and looking at how things are working, you can expect more MV Agusta models to receive the same treatment.

The prices of the new MV Agusta RR LH44 have not been announced yet and expect the figures to be significantly higher than the stock Brutale 800. The production of the new MV Agusta RR LH44 special edition model will start next month. Talking of India launch, the new MV Agusta RR LH44 special edition will most likely not make its way here. Still, we keep our fingers crossed!