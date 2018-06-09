MV Agusta Moto2 bike unveiled: Drop-dead gorgeous race machine takes inspiration from F3

MV Agusta has shown a glimpse of how its Moto2 race bike will look like through some rendered images. As one would typically expect from the renowned Italian manufacturer, the Moto2 bike looks absolutely stunning. With the Moto2 bike, MV Agusta will make its entry into MotoGP after long 42 years. Take a look at the images and you will instantly notice that the new MV Agusta Moto2 bike takes inspiration from the company's F3 supersport. The fuel tank and tail end section look almost the same and the headlamp is given a miss in order to carry out significant weight reduction. The set up has been replaced by air intake in order to deliver better performance. The red and silver paint job has been implemented in order to make the bike look equally appealing as the road going MV Agusta models. There is also an Italian tricolour that represents the roots of the company.

Watch our Suzuki GSX-S750 video review here:

The motorcycle sits on trellis frame and it has been designed by MV Agusta itself. On the other hand, the swingarm of the motorcycle is designed by Suter. Powering the MV Agusta Moto2 race bike is a Triumph sourced 765cc, inline three-cylinder engine that will be employed in the championship starting 2019. MV Agusta has joined hands with Forward Racing team that has been into Moto2 World Championship since the year 2010. The company has signed a four-year contract with the team.

Next year onwards, the Moto2 bikes will make a switch from CBR600RR sourced inline four-cylinder engine to the aforementioned Triumph inline three engine. As most of the MV Agusta motorcycles use an inline three heart, the shift is likely to work for the company. The MV Agusta Moto2 bike is expected to make its debut next month on the racetrack and is currently in the final stages of development.