MV Agusta F3 800 RC launched at a price of Rs 21.99 lakh: Only 6 units to go on sale

Motoroyale has launched the MV Agusta F3 800 RC in India at a staggering price of Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new F3 800 RC demands a premium of Rs 4 lakh over the standard model and comes with a racing kit. The new model comes with the MV Agusta racing livery that makes it looks even more breathtaking, to say the least. The alloy wheels are painted in red that takes the visual appeal to a whole new level. Furthermore, the dark styling along with the Italian tricolour theme looks great across the body length and the F3 800 RC is indeed one of the best looking bikes in its segment.

Powering the MV Agusta F3 800 RC is the same 798cc, three-cylinder engine that powers the standard model. The engine is good for shedding out a maximum power output of 148 bhp along with a peak torque of 88 Nm. The engine comes with ride by wire throttle along with four riding modes. Moreover, you get an eight-level traction control system along with Bosch ABS with Race Mode setting and also Rear-wheel Lift-up Mitigation.

The Racing kit will come as complimentary with the F3 800 RC. Under the package, you get an SC Project titanium and carbon fibre exhaust. Moreover, you get special ECU to further enhance the performance and last, some premium bits like a fibreglass pillion cowl and aluminium brake and clutch levers. The paddock stand also comes complimentary with the F3 800 RC. All thanks to the said updates, the power is bumped by 5 bhp and the overall dry weight has also come down from 173kg to 165kg. The newly launched MV Agusta F3 800 RC shares its suspension and braking set up with the standard F3 800. At Rs 21.99 lakh, you can buy other litre-class supersports, however, the visual appeal offered by this Italian beauty is second to none.

