MV Agusta claims to have severed ties with MotoRoyale: Indian partner still in denial

MV Agusta CEO in an Instagram questionnaire cleared the air that the company is no longer doing business with MotoRoyale and is scouting for a new partner in the Indian market.

Images used for representation

A few years ago, the Kinetic Group-backed MotoRoyale embarked on a grand mission. One of giving customers the choice to buy several exotic brands under one roof. These included the likes of Norton, SWM, MV Agusta and Hyosung. There are around six functional MotoRoyale dealerships in India, situated at metros. While earlier it was TVS Motor Company who brought stakes in Norton Motorcycles, wherein the deal between the Brit company and MotoRoyale is unclear, now it is its Italian partner. MV Agusta’s CEO, Timur Sardarov in an Instagram questionnaire answered this. He said that “We broke our ties with MotoRoyale as there was a constant misinterpretation of the contract. We didn’t think they represented us in the right way. We are right now appointing a new partner to work with us.” This, in short, means that MV Agusta bikes might not be available in the near future through MotoRoyale dealerships.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

However, when we contacted MotoRoyale, the company told us that they are surprised such a statement has come out. The company said that they are still very much doing business with MV Agusta. Moreover, the company official said that very soon a statement is going to come out from their side and this will clear the things.

Adding to the confusion is the fact that MV Agusta, globally, is yet to move to Euro 5 emission norms. The Euro 5 norms are closer to BS6 and hence it will be sometime before we start seeing MV Agusta bikes in India. Now, whether they will be marketed through MotoRoyale or from some other dealership is something, only time and perhaps a press release clarification will tell us.

What do you think about this development and what’s the opinion about MotoRoyale service standards? Do you own an MV Agusta motorcycle? If yes, do let us know on our social media channels.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.