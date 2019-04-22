MV Agusta Brutale 800RR America launched: Only five units for India

The MV Agusta Brutale 800RR America has been launched in India and is priced at Rs 18.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The Brutale 800RR in standard form is actually priced higher at Rs 18.99 lakh when compared to the limited edition model. Motoroyale, the official retailer for the brand will only import five units of the Brutale 800RR America to India.

The special edition Brutale 800RR America pays homage to the original 750S America from 1975, which spawned the ‘America’ nameplate in the MV Agusta’s heritage. The 800RR America features the motorcycle’s bodywork to be finished in the red, white and blue colour scheme of the American national flag, while mechanically is identical to the standard bike. The America gets the same 798cc, three-cylinder motor which develops 138bhp and 87Nm of torque. The Brutale competes against the Yamaha MT-09 and the Ducati Monster 821.

Ajinkya Firodia, Managing Director, Motoroyale Kinetic said “With the launch of the Brutale 800 RR America, we at Motoroyale have reinforced our objective of bringing the most premium bikes in the world to riders in the Indian market. In 2018, we launched seven models from some of the biggest global brands and we are building on our exceptional product repertoire with this first launch in 2019.”

Motoroyale is currently the exclusive distributor of MV Agusta, Norton, SWM, FB Mondial and Hyosung bikes in India. Motoroyale has multi-brand showrooms in Thane-Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kochi. It is also looking to open dealerships in Delhi, Indore, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata.