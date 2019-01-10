MV Agusta Brutale 800 and F3 675 now available in the European KTM RC 390 license range

The ultra-exotic Italian motorcycle maker, MV Agusta has recently announced the introduction of A2-compliant variants of two of highly famous models including the Brutale 800 and the F3 765. Both the motorcycles have been restricted to 47hp (35kW) of power, leashing them for the use of younger or less experienced motorcycle riders.

Also, the interesting bit of information is that when the motorcycle rider passes the full term riding test the company can also unleash the powerhouse of the bike to reach 94hp (70kW) limit, which anyway isn’t very far behind of the de-restricted full power versions. Originally, the F3 675 comes powered with a 675cc 3-cylinder engine and generates about 123hp of power, and the Brutale 800 comes powered with a 798cc 3-cylinder engine and churns out close to 109hp of maximum power.

But in case you are thinking that these motorcycles will be launched in the Indian market anytime soon, they will not since the country doesn’t have A2 licensing rules, as in the European countries.

The leashed Brutale 800 will be distinguished from its color combinations of intense sky blue/night grey, fire red/night grey and ice grey/aviation grey. On the other hand, the F3 675 will be available in Agostini red/Agostini silver and intense sky blue/night grey.

Note: Pricing and availability of the models aren’t confirmed yet.