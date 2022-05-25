Mumbai police to enforce compulsory helmets for pillion riders

The enforcement will begin from June 9, wherein pillion riders found not wearing helmet will be issued a fine of Rs 500.

Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, will soon start seeing two-wheeler users – riders and pillions – both wearing helmets starting next month.

While the Motor Vehicles Act, 1998 already mandates two-wheeler users to wear helmets, the enforcement across the country has been minimal. With the exception of few cities, most parts of the country sees abysmal helmet usage.

Persons riding a 2-wheeler i.e both the rider and pillion are hereby urged to wear a helmet.



As per MVA, action will be taken in case of violation of this rule for pillion rider as well. We will start implementing after 15 days from now.#WearAHelmet #PillionAsWell pic.twitter.com/5uhHB2z3tY — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) May 25, 2022

Mumbai Traffic Police, which has been quite popular on Twitter for its quirky and pun-intended tweets, has announced that it will begin strict enforcement for helmet usage for pillion riders. Failing which a penalty of Rs 500 will be levied.

The rule will come into effect within 15 days, i.e June 9, 2022.