mumbai gets its first bike taxi service rapido to be one of the most affordable public transport in state

Rapido also offers local youth in a city it operates in, an earning opportunity, across its 100+ city presence. In Mumbai, Rapido has on-boarded 2000 Captains to kickstart the operations.

Rapido, a bike taxi platform, today announced the start of its services in the financial capital of the country, Mumbai. Rapido will allow Mumbaikars to book bike taxis for their everyday commute from their homes via its smartphone app. Rapido fares in the city will be as low as Rs 6 per km which the company says makes it the most affordable everyday commute option for the city of Mumbai. As an introductory offer to the city of Mumbai, Rapido is offering up to 50% off on the first ride.

The pandemic gave Rapido an opportunity. It left almost 8 million daily commuters of the Mumbai travel looking for an alternate mode of travel. As the city builds back from COVID 19, there is a demanding need for an accessible, affordable, and safe everyday commute option. Rapido with its innovative and successful model will be able to address that need, Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido, said.

Rapido also offers an opportunity to earn to the local youth in the city that it operates in, with a presence in over 100 cities across India. In Mumbai, Rapido has on-boarded 2000 Captains to kickstart the operations. In the next two years, Rapido aims to onboard two lakh partners onto the bike taxi platform.

Rapido recently announced several initiatives towards maintaining safety and following guidelines to protect the customer and the Captain, including the innovative Safety back shields for bike taxi rides. The captains are expected to sanitise and clean the seats and all customer accessible areas, post every ride, along with mandatory usage of masks during the entire ride by the Captains and the passengers. The company also introduced new policy support where the company provides free cancellation if Captains or customers are without a mask.

Customers have to download the app, log in to their account and book a Rapido Ride, through their iOS/Android phones.

