MS Dhoni’s massive bike museum will give you sleepless nights! Suzuki Shogun to Kawasaki Ninja H2

It is a widely known fact that former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a true motorcycle enthusiast and has many interesting bikes parked in his garage. Captain Cool has been consistent in showing his love for motorcycles on social media and somehow manages to take time out of his busy schedule to pamper his machines. Dhoni's wife Sakshi recently shared a picture of his husband's massive bike museum that is an astounding visual treat. Sakshi shared a picture of MS Dhoni's bike museum through her Instagram story with the caption - "This boy really loves his toys" tagging the former Indian skipper. Take a look at the picture and you will realise that the number of bikes owned by Dhoni is more than you would have imagined.

If you think Mahendra Singh Dhoni has only expensive motorcycles, you are wrong as Captain Cool also owns a Suzuki Shogun that used to be one of the most fun two-strokes bikes of its time. Dhoni has also been the brand ambassador of TVS Star City and gave his appearances in the bike's TVCs time to time. On the other hand, he is the proud owner of some exotic motorcycles as well that include India's first ever Kawasaki Ninja H2. Other motorcycles owned by MS Dhoni include the Confederate X132 Hellcat, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, Harley-Davidson Fat Boy and many more.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's first motorcycle was a Rajdoot and it was back in the year 2013 that he shared the picture of it on social media for the first time. Not only does Dhoni likes to own bikes but also loves to have them modified. Dhoni has a modified Norton and the mod job has been modified by one of his friends. If you remember, a video of Virat Kohli went viral on the internet last year in which Kohli can be seen talking to Dhoni's daughter Ziva. If you take your eyes off from the two in the footage, you can see Dhoni's bike museum in the background that is glowing with grace in the dark.

MS Dhoni fans were drolling over his bike collection that time but they were deprived of a clear picture of his amazing bike museum. All thanks to Sakshi, the latest picture of Dhoni's bike museum will surely give motorcycle goals to numerous enthusiasts.

What do you think about Dhoni's bike museum? Let us know in the comments section below!