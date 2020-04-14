MS Dhoni’s first-ever Yamaha RX135: Why Captain Cool fell for this two-stroke pocket rocket!

MS Dhoni and his love affair with motorcycles need no introduction. Here we shed some light on Mahi's Yamaha RX135 that was one of his first bikes!

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former Indian cricket team captain has been away from the sport for quite some time. Now, it is not a lesser-known fact that Captain Cool is a pure motorcycle fanatic and has some of the most exciting bikes parked in his garage that one can find on the planet. From bikes like the Confederate Hellcat X132 to the Kawasaki Ninja H2, Mahi seems to have it all when it comes to the exotic two-wheelers. While there are high chances that you must be aware of MS Dhoni’s motorcycles if you are a true blue biker, do you know what he used to ride during his early days? Well, Yamaha RX135 was one of the very first motorcycles purchased by Dhoni. The said model, however, is no more with Dhoni as it was reportedly sold out.

Needless to say, Mahi who is well known for keeping his bikes in top shape and condition treated his RX135 the same way. Now, to tell you why the Yamaha RX135 was one bike that caught Mahi’s attention and he chose it over other bikes of that time. The RX135 was a successor to the iconic RX100. The former was equally exciting as the RX100 in addition to the fact that it got a bigger displacement engine. The production of the bike started in the 1990s and here in India, the bike used to be sold in two variants – with a four-speed and a five-speed transmission.

The two-stroke, air-cooled engine on this one used to produce a maximum power output of up to 14hp. In order to put things in perspective, the present-day Bajaj Pulsar produces this much power with this 149.5cc engine. Moreover, the bike was lightweight and hence, had a great power-to-weight ratio, something that used to cherish the wheelie fanatics. Add to that the fact that the Yamaha RX135 had become a symbol of masculinity and all thanks to its unique exhaust note, the bike guaranteed lot of head turns wherever it used to go.

Looking at his choice of wheels during his early days, one can certainly see that MS Dhoni has had a great taste for motorcycles right from the beginning. And that makes him a cool and sensible biker apart from ‘Captain Cool’ – a tag that he got during his captaincy days.

