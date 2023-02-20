MS Dhoni brings home a new TVS Ronin motorcycle worth Rs 1.70 lakh

MS Dhoni recently added a brand new TVS Ronin motorcycle in his garage. The TVS Ronin is a 225cc retro cruiser and is currently priced from Rs 1.49 lakh to Rs 1.70 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a legendary cricketer and former Indian national cricket team captain, has brought home a brand new TVS Ronin cruiser motorcycle. Often regarded as Captain Cool, MS Dhoni purchased the top-spec TD variant of the Ronin finished in the triple-tone Galactic Grey paint scheme. The TVS Ronin is currently priced from Rs 1.49 lakh to Rs 1.70 lakh, ex-showroom.

MS Dhoni’s new TVS Ronin:

TVS Motor Company recently posted an image of MS Dhoni posing with his new Ronin on the social media platforms. The cricketing legend was handed over the motorcycle’s key by Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business – Premium at TVS Motor Company. While MSD’s fancy two-wheeler garage mostly includes vintage motorcycles and superbikes, this time he got a humble machine for himself.

Also Read: Upcoming Creta-rival mid-size SUVs in India: Seltos facelift to updated Harrier

MS Dhoni’s Bike Collection:

Apart from the all-new Ronin, Mahendra Singh Dhoni also owns TVS’ flagship motorcycle, the Apache RR 310, and is also TVS Star City’s brand ambassador. Some other exquisite motorcycles in his garage include the Yamaha RD 350, Kawasaki Ninja H2, Ducati 1098, Confederate X132 Hellcat, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, BSA Goldstar and many more.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | TVS Ronin Review:

TVS Ronin: Price and specifications

Powering the TVS Ronin is an all-new 225.9cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 20.1 bhp at 7,750 RPM and 19.93 Nm of peak torque at 7,750 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and it gets an assist & slipper clutch as well. The Ronin is offered in three variants with prices ranging from Rs 1.49 lakh to Rs 1.70 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Mini Cooper SE: Ioniq vs Iconic EVs comparison!

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.