Motorcycles will soon ‘read your mind’! How Honda’s upcoming safety tech aims to make future bikes safer

With the help of the said tech, multiple operations of the bike will be automatically taken over based on the inputs from sensors and a special Honda helmet. A new patent application for this has been filed by Honda’s Los Angeles-based R&D America facility. 

By:Updated: Dec 09, 2020 3:27 PM
Image source - cycleworld.com

 

Yes, the headline isn’t clickbait and all of that might turn into reality soon! There might soon be motorcycles that will be able to read your mind! Honda is currently working on a brain wave detection tech for its future motorcycles. The said system basically works with the help of a steering angle sensor and actuator. Moreover, Honda’s special helmet will have electrodes and these will be responsible for picking up the brain-wave signals of the rider. With the help of this, the system will be able to control multiple operations of the bike automatically. A new patent application for this has been filed by Honda’s Los Angeles-based R&D America facility. The core idea behind this system is that the onboard safety system on a motorcycle should perform as per the thoughts of the rider. Modern-day bikes like the Ducati Multistrada V4 already come with radar-based technology along with active cruise control and collision warning as well.

Image source – cycleworld.com

The system on the V4 detects traffic at the front and rear and controls the speed of the motorcycle accordingly. What stands out here in the latest patent application is the steering angle sensor and the actuator that is used to move the steering. An example of a wheelie and a stoppie has been given in this patent. As one can see in the picture, the system detects that the rider is about to perform a wheelie or a stoppie after which, it helps you by taking control of multiple bits on the motorcycle. Needless to say, if this tech comes into motorcycles, these will be a lot safer and also convenient at the same time.

However, how accurate the system would be can only be told once the tech finally makes its way into some final production models. Quite an exciting tech, isn’t it? Let us know what do you think of it? Also, if you still haven’t, subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel.

Source – Cycleworld.com

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

KTM streetfighters get expensive! Now pay this much more for KTM 200 Duke, 250 Duke, 390 Duke

KTM streetfighters get expensive! Now pay this much more for KTM 200 Duke, 250 Duke, 390 Duke

Autonomous Driving Cars: All six levels autonomous vehicles explained

Autonomous Driving Cars: All six levels autonomous vehicles explained

2021 Nissan Kicks unveiled: Gets design upgrades and more tech & safety features

2021 Nissan Kicks unveiled: Gets design upgrades and more tech & safety features

Book a Suzuki V-Strom 650XT BS6 now and get benefits: Versys 650 rival gets discounts/accessories

Book a Suzuki V-Strom 650XT BS6 now and get benefits: Versys 650 rival gets discounts/accessories

Hero MotoSports reveals new Hero 450 Rally bike: 2021 Dakar Rally squad announced

Hero MotoSports reveals new Hero 450 Rally bike: 2021 Dakar Rally squad announced

Is the Indian car/bike industry ready to move from petrol/diesel engines to electric vehicle technology?

Is the Indian car/bike industry ready to move from petrol/diesel engines to electric vehicle technology?

Passenger vehicle registrations grow by 4%: FADA releases November 2020 vehicles retail data

Passenger vehicle registrations grow by 4%: FADA releases November 2020 vehicles retail data

Piaggio Ape Xtra LDX+ three-wheeler launched with increased cargo space: Price, specs, features

Piaggio Ape Xtra LDX+ three-wheeler launched with increased cargo space: Price, specs, features

EV modification: Mahindra e2o souped up to go as fast as Hyundai Kona electric car

EV modification: Mahindra e2o souped up to go as fast as Hyundai Kona electric car

Now customize your Triumph motorcycle with new, improved online configurator: Here's how it works!

Now customize your Triumph motorcycle with new, improved online configurator: Here's how it works!

5 biggest car recalls in 2020: Over 3 lakh vehicles recalled this year for these defects

5 biggest car recalls in 2020: Over 3 lakh vehicles recalled this year for these defects

Hyundai December sales offer: Rs 1 lakh off on Elantra, Aura

Hyundai December sales offer: Rs 1 lakh off on Elantra, Aura

December 2020 car discounts: Upto Rs 3 lakh off on new Mahindra Alturas, XUV500 and more

December 2020 car discounts: Upto Rs 3 lakh off on new Mahindra Alturas, XUV500 and more

Buy a Skoda Rapid automatic this December and get benefits like exchange bonus, upgrade offer

Buy a Skoda Rapid automatic this December and get benefits like exchange bonus, upgrade offer

No fitness certificate if vehicle has traffic challans pending: AAP Govt clarifies

No fitness certificate if vehicle has traffic challans pending: AAP Govt clarifies

Ather 450X electric scooter coming to these 16 new Indian cities next year: Is yours on the list?

Ather 450X electric scooter coming to these 16 new Indian cities next year: Is yours on the list?

2021 KTM 125 Duke launched in India: Specs, price, features

2021 KTM 125 Duke launched in India: Specs, price, features

Nissan Magnite off to flying start: These variants of Kia Sonet rival are in high demand

Nissan Magnite off to flying start: These variants of Kia Sonet rival are in high demand

Year-end offers on Datsun India cars: Up to whopping Rs 51,000 off on Go, Go+

Year-end offers on Datsun India cars: Up to whopping Rs 51,000 off on Go, Go+

Electric car that does not need charging: Aptera EV claims 1,600-km total range! Launch in 2021

Electric car that does not need charging: Aptera EV claims 1,600-km total range! Launch in 2021