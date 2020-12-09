Motorcycles will soon ‘read your mind’! How Honda’s upcoming safety tech aims to make future bikes safer

With the help of the said tech, multiple operations of the bike will be automatically taken over based on the inputs from sensors and a special Honda helmet. A new patent application for this has been filed by Honda’s Los Angeles-based R&D America facility.

Image source - cycleworld.com

Yes, the headline isn’t clickbait and all of that might turn into reality soon! There might soon be motorcycles that will be able to read your mind! Honda is currently working on a brain wave detection tech for its future motorcycles. The said system basically works with the help of a steering angle sensor and actuator. Moreover, Honda’s special helmet will have electrodes and these will be responsible for picking up the brain-wave signals of the rider. With the help of this, the system will be able to control multiple operations of the bike automatically. A new patent application for this has been filed by Honda’s Los Angeles-based R&D America facility. The core idea behind this system is that the onboard safety system on a motorcycle should perform as per the thoughts of the rider. Modern-day bikes like the Ducati Multistrada V4 already come with radar-based technology along with active cruise control and collision warning as well.

Image source – cycleworld.com

The system on the V4 detects traffic at the front and rear and controls the speed of the motorcycle accordingly. What stands out here in the latest patent application is the steering angle sensor and the actuator that is used to move the steering. An example of a wheelie and a stoppie has been given in this patent. As one can see in the picture, the system detects that the rider is about to perform a wheelie or a stoppie after which, it helps you by taking control of multiple bits on the motorcycle. Needless to say, if this tech comes into motorcycles, these will be a lot safer and also convenient at the same time.

However, how accurate the system would be can only be told once the tech finally makes its way into some final production models. Quite an exciting tech, isn’t it? Let us know what do you think of it? Also, if you still haven’t, subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel.

Source – Cycleworld.com

