Motorcycle that runs on tequila! Costs Rs 89,000 for one full tank

A motorcycle that says 'Powered by Patrón' on its rear fender is one that actually is powered by Patrón, the Patrón being a brand of tequila products in Mexico. The owner of Patrón Spirits Company, John Paul DeJoria has a large empire as he also founded the Paul Mitchell hair care products. With all this money is his bank accounts, he's got to have an interesting garage. And, so he does.

DeJoria happens to own a fleet of Beemers, Indians, and Harleys. However, the most extreme motorcycle has to be the one-off 2008-09 Arlen Ness and Victory motorcycle that runs on...yep, Tequila!

Operations of Victory Motorcycles were shut down by Polaris in January 2017 as it struggled to keep up with motorcycle manufacturers like Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle.

But Victory and even more so, John must take pride in the custom-built Arlen Ness Victory motorcycle. The lime green livery and Patron logo highlight the brand's tequila and the fact that it runs on it as well.

The custom bike was commisioned by bike designer Arlen Ness and Victory Motorcycles. The team re-tuned the carburettor so as to run on tequila, which contains 38-55% alcohol. Arlen Ness and Victory have not revealed any other details of the changes made to the powertrain to make it tequila-friendly.

John must take extremely occasional rides on his custom-built prized possession as it takes exactly $1200 (approximately Rs 85,900) to fill up the 10-gallon tank with the Gran Patron Platinum tequila.

Vodka-powered 1980 Yamaha XS850 breaks speed record at Bonneville

Why build a bike that runs on tequila or vodka? You've got any better ideas if you have millions of dollars lying in your bank account?