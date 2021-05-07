Motorcycle Massacre! Chinese Copycat Motrac Unicorn 800 thinks it’s an MV Agusta Superveloce

China does it again! The home country of Covid-19 is now in the news headlines for one more shameful reason and that is copycat bikes. Here is one more example!

By:Updated: May 07, 2021 4:52 PM

Chinese are very well known for copying designs of some highly respected products and coming out with cheap clones. Auto manufacturers in China have been doing this for years now and very recently, we have come across one more example. This time around, the very gorgeous-looking MV Agusta Superveloce 800 falls prey to this copycat treatment in China. The clone bike is better known as the Motrac Unicorn 800. The Hong Kong-based brand also had the guts to showcase this bike publically at this year’s Chongqing Auto Show in China. Starting with the front section, the bike gets the same circular headlamp as the Superveloce and the front fairing looks quite similar too, however, it fails to make a mark because well, a copy is always a copy.

As you proceed towards the rear, things start to turn ugly as the bike gets a quite regular box-section swingarm compared to the single-sided unit that further adds to the enchanting visuals of the MV Agusta Superveloce. The dual exhausts on the right look no less than an eyesore as well and the rounded rear tail lamp mimics the rear end of the Agusta, however, this again fails to look half as pleasing and doesn’t gel well with the overall design. Speaking of the cycle parts, the bike gets 17-inch wheels at both ends paired with a 140-section front and chunky 200-section rear tyres. The Motrac Unicorn 800 gets its stopping duties done with the help of twin 320mm discs upfront along with a single 300mm disc unit at the rear, coupled to a standard dual-channel ABS.

Powering the Motrac Unicorn 800, as the name suggests, is an 800cc twin-cylinder engine that is good for developing 60 hp of power along with 70 Nm of torque. In comparison, the original Italian beauty draws power from a 798cc, three-cylinder motor that churns out 146 hp of power while the peak torque output is rated at 88 Nm. That said, the performance of the MV is something that its Chinese clone can only dream of.

Let us know your thoughts on the Motrac Unicorn 800!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BS6 Isuzu MU-X, V-Cross, Hi-Lander India launch on May 10: Expected price, features

BS6 Isuzu MU-X, V-Cross, Hi-Lander India launch on May 10: Expected price, features

Lockdown car care tips: 5 easy ways to keep your car healthy during Covid-19 surge

Lockdown car care tips: 5 easy ways to keep your car healthy during Covid-19 surge

Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter concept with 95km range unveiled

Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter concept with 95km range unveiled

Topper Again! Hero MotoCorp sold 15 lakh+ bikes, scooters in Q4 FY21: Revenue rose to Rs 8,686 crore

Topper Again! Hero MotoCorp sold 15 lakh+ bikes, scooters in Q4 FY21: Revenue rose to Rs 8,686 crore

Car Leasing Vs Car Loan: A fresh view in the age of new normal

Car Leasing Vs Car Loan: A fresh view in the age of new normal

Tata Nexon, Tiago prices to go up but here's how you can buy them at a lower cost

Tata Nexon, Tiago prices to go up but here's how you can buy them at a lower cost

BS6 CF Moto 650 GT teased: Price likely to be same as previous BS4 model, here's why

BS6 CF Moto 650 GT teased: Price likely to be same as previous BS4 model, here's why

Save up to Rs 75,000 on Nissan Kicks, Datsun Go in May 2021

Save up to Rs 75,000 on Nissan Kicks, Datsun Go in May 2021

New 830hp Ferrari 812 Competizione A: Last naturally aspirated hurrah for Tiffosis?

New 830hp Ferrari 812 Competizione A: Last naturally aspirated hurrah for Tiffosis?

Rising petrol prices worrying you? Check out India's top 5 most fuel-efficient bikes

Rising petrol prices worrying you? Check out India's top 5 most fuel-efficient bikes

Brembo's new glowing LED brake calliper looks stunning, improves safety

Brembo's new glowing LED brake calliper looks stunning, improves safety

May 2021 Car Discounts: Tata offering discounts upto Rs 65,000 on Harrier, Nexon, Tiago

May 2021 Car Discounts: Tata offering discounts upto Rs 65,000 on Harrier, Nexon, Tiago

Fiat Progetto 363 crossover unveiled: Creta rival's specs, features

Fiat Progetto 363 crossover unveiled: Creta rival's specs, features

Telelever suspension: Magic pixie that makes BMW R1250 GS easier to ride than smaller ADVs

Telelever suspension: Magic pixie that makes BMW R1250 GS easier to ride than smaller ADVs

Reasons to buy a Toyota badge-engineered car over a Maruti Suzuki and also why not to

Reasons to buy a Toyota badge-engineered car over a Maruti Suzuki and also why not to

Buying a car cheaper than cabs like Uber, Ola: Explained in detail

Buying a car cheaper than cabs like Uber, Ola: Explained in detail

Ather 450X Road Test Review: Living with India's Superhero of electric scooters

Ather 450X Road Test Review: Living with India's Superhero of electric scooters

5 most fuel-efficient Indian cars under Rs 10 lakh to combat exorbitant fuel prices

5 most fuel-efficient Indian cars under Rs 10 lakh to combat exorbitant fuel prices

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V price hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V price hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift teased: Global debut on 12th May

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift teased: Global debut on 12th May