Motorcycle makers switch gears after GST reset, turn to 350cc models

New tax regime redraws mid-level two-wheeler sector

Motorcycle manufacturers are reworking engine platforms and product pipelines to move into the 350cc bracket, the GST overhaul of last September is reshaping pricing and demand in the mid-capacity segment.

Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles are set to roll out a new line-up of 350cc bikes from April 6 onwards, marking a clear shift away from the 400cc segment that has become structurally disadvantaged under the revised tax regime. The new engines will be derived from existing 400cc platforms, with reduced bore sizes to bring displacement within the lower tax slab and restore price competitiveness.

The pivot follows a sharp divergence in goods and services tax (GST) rates that has altered on-road pricing across categories. Motorcycles up to 350cc now attract 18% GST, down from 28%, while those above 350cc have moved into a significantly higher bracket of around 40%, compared to an earlier effective rate of about 31%. The widening gap has led to price differences of tens of thousands of rupees, prompting companies to rethink product-market fit in a price-sensitive market.

Why 50cc is Worth Rs 50,000

“The cost differential created by the GST structure is too significant to ignore. For customers, a 50cc reduction with marginal power loss does not materially change the riding experience, but it makes the product far more accessible,” Sanjay Tripathi, a two-wheeler industry consultant, told FE.

For manufacturers, the shift is as much about protecting volumes as restoring margins. Bajaj and Triumph had initially chosen to absorb the higher tax burden on their 400cc models rather than pass it on to consumers, wary of widening the gap with rivals in the 350cc segment. Industry estimates suggest that fully passing on the increase could have pushed the price difference between comparable models to nearly Rs 50,000, risking demand erosion. Triumph had also cut prices of select 400cc models by about Rs 16,000 in October 2025 to support festive sales.

However, sustaining this approach has proved difficult as cost pressures persist. The move to 350cc platforms allows firms to realign pricing while leveraging existing architectures, improving scale economics across models. The new engines are expected to deliver around 35 horsepower, compared with about 40 horsepower for current 400cc units, a gap that executives believe will have limited impact on consumer demand.

Volume Protection

The tax reset has already begun to reflect in market outcomes. Royal Enfield, with nearly 87% of its volumes coming from 350cc motorcycles, cut prices of its key models by about Rs 22,000 and has since sustained monthly sales of around 100,000 units. Classic Legends, whose Jawa and Yezdi portfolios sit entirely below 350cc, has also seen steady traction, with volumes averaging about 4,000 units a month.

The competitive landscape is tightening around this displacement. Bajaj and Triumph’s new range will directly challenge Royal Enfield’s core models such as the Classic 350, Hunter 350 and Meteor 350, where pricing has become a decisive factor.

The ripple effects extend beyond these players. Hero MotoCorp’s Harley-Davidson tie-up has seen limited traction in the higher-capacity segment, while TVS Motor Company may reassess engine strategies for its upcoming Norton motorcycles in India.

While 400cc platforms are likely to remain relevant for export markets, particularly Europe, the domestic market is converging quickly. In India’s motorcycle industry, product strategy is now being defined as much by tax efficiency as by performance, with 350cc emerging as the new centre of gravity.