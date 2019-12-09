“Motorcycle helmet market likely to grow faster than last five years”: Sidhartha Khurana of Studds Accessories

In a age where there are new motorcycle launches every single month, it is but imperative that helmets should abound in plenty. That's right. India as well as its laws are catching up and you see a vast majority of the riders wearing a helmet these days. Whether it is the fear of the law or self care, I leave it up to you. Express Drives happened to have a quick chat with Sidhartha Khurana, the MD of Studds Accessories on the topic of helmets and trends observed in the two-wheeler industry. Studds, as you may be aware, is the first Indian company that rolled out ISI-certified stylish helmets. The brand was established in 1975.

Sidhartha says that the two-wheeler industry is currently in a slowdown and looks a little disruptive with changes in motorcycle certifications and electric motorcycles in the horizon. But the medium to long term prospects are good. For example in Indonesia, the penetration of motorcycles is one for every 3.5 people. In India that currently stands at almost one motorcycle for every 9.5 people. This data point is enough to explain the kind of opportunity available for two-wheeler industry here. In future though, this will be divided between IC engine and electric motorcycles.

The motorcycle helmet market is divided into two. Primary market is where the buyers buy a helmet with purchase of new motorcycles. The second part of the market is the replacement one which is when people replace the existing helmet they have. Since the number of two-wheelers on road are increasing every year as such the replacement market is growing at a faster pace than the primary helmet market. Going forward, Sidhartha believes the motorcycle helmet market would grow faster than the last five years with replacement market being the major contributor.

On a side note, Express Drives feels that the helmets that are usually offered along with a motorcycle are of inferior quality. You only get one head and it is necessary that you take the appropriate steps to ensure its safety. Buy high quality helmets and ones with ISI certification. Remember, a helmet is a one-time investment and if in the unfortunate event of a crash, it has saved your head, it is time to thank it and move on. Buy a new helmet with improved crash safety protection.