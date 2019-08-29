Motorcycle design doesn’t get anymore extreme than this: Meet ‘Abandon All Hope’

It looks straight out of a 1950s sci-fi film or something you'd expect to see in the hands of Flash Gordon or something that should've been featured in David Bowie's Space Oddity or something that belongs to an art gallery. Patricio Castelli knows aluminium and how to work with its well. He's known for shaping aluminium for cars and motorcycles in Argentina. But he can do way more than that. An example of his originality is his creation dubbed ‘Abandonen Toda Esperanza’, which translates to abandon all hope - taken from Dante's Inferno (Abandon all hope ye who enters here). But if you're going to ride through the gates of hell, this will make for a swanky ride even the demons pause to gawp at.

This futuristic-looking motorcycle, despite its bizarre appearance, is fully operational. We know what you're thinking. It won't be comfortable or practical, but that is the point - it doesn't have to be. It's an answer to a question no one asked.

Patricio took a Zanella ZB 125 (something like a Honda Biz - a 125cc automatic scooter) for the creation, but all that's left of the ZB 125 is the engine and automatic transmission.

The front-end of the bike is difficult to get your head around but it is like a hub-centered steering setup with a series of arms connecting the single-sided front swingarm and the front hub.

The handlebars are particularly peculiar and make you wonder how would you even ride it. The throttle is a ATV-style thumb lever under the right handlebar wing. All bodywork is formed from aluminium sheets giving it quite the aeronautical feel. The handlebar structure looks like airplane wings.

An air scoop for the engine and the exhaust have both sneakily placed. The overall design is so minimalistic that at first glance you could mistake it for an electric. Everything is custom built - down to the foot controls to the 19" aluminium wheels.

Patricio's ‘Abandonen Toda Esperanza’ has been a hit and has already taken top honours at some custom bike shows in Argentina.