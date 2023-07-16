Motorcycle chain maintenance tips in monsoon

Motorcycle chain maintenance in monsoon? Here’s a quick guide on how to clean, lube, and maintain the chain during the rain.

Usually, motorcycles are stored away during the monsoon, however, a few use them frequently despite the rain. While it’s totally safe to use two-wheelers in the rain, extra maintenance is required, especially for the running parts like the chain and sprocket, as this is an exposed mechanical part.

The chain can pick up a lot of dirt from the road, even on a short tarmac trip. The dirt can cling to the chain, rub itself on the sprockets and wear them down, along with the chain itself. The dirt can get between the rubber O-rings in the chain and cause premature wear and tear. So how do you keep it safe? Here are some simple steps.

Usually, it is advised to lube the chain every few hundred kilometres and clean and lube them at slightly longer intervals. In the monsoon, the cleaning and lubing part has to be done more frequently. Many are seasoned professionals when it comes to clean and lube, but for the others, here’s a handy guide.

How to maintain motorcycle chain monsoon

Step one is to put the motorcycle on the centre stand or on a paddock stand, lifting the rear wheel off the ground. Keep in mind, the process needs to be done after washing your ride preferably. Make sure that the motorcycle is on firm ground and is stable.

Next, rotate the wheel by hand and spray the cleaner. You can be generous with it but just ensure that you have enough towels handy to clean up the floor. Let the cleaner soak in, then follow it up with a brush. A chain cleaning brush is good, but an old toothbrush also dies the trick. Do not be too aggressive as you may do more damage.

While this is the traditional method, I personally would avoid the brush altogether, and the fancy chain cleaner. A more affordable way is to clean the chain with diesel or kerosene. Use it in a spray bottle and spray on generously. Leave it for a few minutes and use a rag to clean the chain instead of a brush. Repeat the process once more.

Kerosene or diesel is efficient in cleaning the chain and most chain cleaners have some form of diesel or Kerosene in them. Some brands even state that in the mixture, while some chain companies recommend that you use Kerosene or diesel.

After a good wipe-down, apply a thin coat of chain lube, especially on the outer corners, where the rubber O-rings sit. Do this while slowly rotating the wheel with one hand. Once the first coating is done, wait a couple of minutes, check and repeat if necessary, then wipe off the excess with a cloth or it will spray on you when you ride the motorcycle.

Now, another trick here is to go old-school and use gearbox oil instead. These oils, often called as ’90 grade oil’ at the local petrol pump or automotive stores, are much thicker in viscosity compared to engine oils and do a good job of lubing the chain in a cost-effective manner. You can also use a mix of chain lube and gearbox oil, applying one after the other. When done, wipe off the excess and you’re ready.

Motorcycle chain maintenance in monsoon – What not to do

Most have been to workshops at some point in time, thus giving us the idea of DIY chain maintenance. Mechanics often resort to cleaning certain parts with petrol, as it effectively removes grime. However, do not be tempted to use petrol to clean the chain, as it can damage the precious O-rings in the chain.

Another DO NOT DO is starting the motorcycle, leaving it in gear and letting go of the clutch to rotate the rear wheel, so cleaning and lubing becomes easier. It is highly dangerous and only takes a split second to split your fingers.