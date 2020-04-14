Motorcycle ambulance with sleeping arrangement, medical aids for Covid-19

Hero MotoCorp ambulance comes with sleeping arrangements with all the essential equipment. Read along to find more details.

Amid the Covid-19 lockdown in India, despite the fact that the auto sector is badly hit, numerous automakers are coming forward and doing their bit in terms of the relief measures. Now, after multiple Covid-19 relief measures, Hero MotoCorp has now announced that it will be donating 60 first-responder mobile ambulances to the authorities. The company says in a press statement that these unique and utilitarian mobile ambulances will be quite useful for reaching out to patients in remote and rural areas and will help in comfortably moving them to the nearest hospitals. The said mobile ambulances by Hero MotoCorp are custom built with multiple accessories fitted on Hero MotoCorp motorcycles, with an engine displacement of 150cc and above.

When it comes to the accessories, Hero MotoCorp ambulance comes with sleeping arrangements with all the essential equipment such as a first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, siren and fire extinguisher. Hero MotoCorp says that these mobile ambulances will be handed over to authorities in multiple regions across the country. Previously, Hero Group had committed a corpus of Rs 100 Crore as an aid for the ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts in India.

The company donated half of this sum to the PM-Cares Fund while the remaining amount was spent on other relief efforts. Moreover, BML Munjal University that is run by the Hero Group at Dharuhera has offered its 2,000-bed hostel to be used as isolation & treatment ward by the local health department. The company is also distributing over 15,000 meals to daily wage-workers, stranded laborers and homeless families in numerous areas of Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat daily.

The said effort by Hero MotoCorp of announcing mobile ambulances is an applaudable one as the said vehicles will boost the last mile connectivity in terms of medical aids. Moreover, due to their compact sizes, these can reach even the remote and tricky places with ease and can offer the required aid in much lesser time. That said, these mobile ambulances can turn out to be quite beneficial in rural areas and villages along with small towns and cities.

