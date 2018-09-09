MotoGP Misano 2018 Race Results: Dovizioso wins at home for Ducati ahead of Marquez

MotoGP Misano 2018 Race Results: It was Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso who dominated the MotoGP race this weekend at Misano, to claim his third overall victory of the season. While Ducati missed out on a home-ground doubleheader as Jorge Lorenzo crashed out with just one lap to go. His spot behind the race leader then went to MotoGP World Championship leader Marc Marquez. Full props, however, go to Dovi who seemed to have everything working just to his liking as he muscled past Jorge Lorenzo on lap 6 before opening up the Ducati at a pace that neither his team-mate or the Honda of Marquez could keep up with.

While Dovizioso started to use the momentum of the Ducati to pull away from the pack, right behind him Lorenzo and Marquez were locked in a dogfight, exchanging places almost entirely to race. Their mini-war was separating the pack and allowing Dovi a traffic-free pull away. In the end, it all seemed to be going well for Lorenzo who seemed to have relegated Marquez permanently to third place until a freak low side caught the Ducati rider off guard at Turn 8. Meanwhile, in the melee, Lorenzo’s crash not only gave Marquez the runner-up position but also gave LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow his first podium since the Argentine GP. Lorenzo who got back on his bike only managed a lowly 17th place finish. Right behind the lead pack, Alex Rins held off the Movistar Yamaha of Maverick Vinales to his best result since Assen with a fourth-place finish for Suzuki. While Dani Pedrosa finished a medium 6th place, Valentino Rossi was left for a lowly seventh place on the back of a botched start. Further up the way, Andrea Iannone taking eighth place on his Suzuki a good length ahead of Alvaro Bautista on the Angel Nieto Ducati and Monster Yamaha Tech 3’s Johann Zarco.

Lining up the grid, Danilo Petrucci was also the victim of the heat in Misano, a stalled bike in the warm-up led him to a bit of a scramble to rescue his spot on the grid. The Pramac Ducati rider finished in 11th place, while his team-mate Jack Miller who had a tremendous start from the front row, finished in 18th place after a crash early in the race.

Image: Crash.net