MotoGP Assen 2018 Race Results: Marc Marquez wins, Suzuki’s Alex Rins takes second place!

It was Marc Marquez who rose to the occasion at the Dutch TT Moto GP 2018 at Assen, after just about breaking away from a six-bike scrap to take the lead of the race in the closing stages. Piloting the Honda racing Moto GP contender Moto GP defending champion Marc Marquez took the win by a margin of 2.269 seconds, his final charge making a very close race look much easier than it was. More so considering the reigning champion did not stake his claim on the top spot till there were only four laps remaining. At the start of the race, it looked like it would be the Ducati of Jorge Lorenzo, who made a sensational getaway from 10th on the grid to exit the first corner behind pole-sitter Marc Marquez, only to pass him in the opening laps. The additional drive coming from his unorthodox selection of the soft front tyre. Lorenzo marked the head of the pack while Marquez struggled to fight off the likes of Valentino Rossi and the other Ducati piloted by Andrea Dovizioso. With the Suzuki of Alex Rins buzzing at their tail.Although the Spaniard was never able to extend his gap at the head of the field by more than a few tenths.

The nail-biting 2018 Dutch GP even saw Lorenzo getting rear-ended by Rossi approaching the final chicane, which saw both riders somehow managing against all odds to keep the rubber side down without even losing pace. Even Rins who ultimately took second place after powering past Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales took an early stab at second place after muscling Marquez wide on the 12th lap exiting the Strubben, a move he was investigated but not penalised for, with Marquez in true Lannister spirit repaying the debt two laps later.

In the laps to come Marquez and Vinales both ran wide on corner 9 leaving the top 2 spots open to Dovizioso and Rossi, with Rossi momentarily leading after passing Dovizioso into the last chicane. Rossi however obviously lacked drive as his short spell ahead of the pack, as the pack came through the Stubben on Lap 22 Marquez recaptured his lead. It was Alex Rin’s Suzuki that came out in second place to secure his best-ever MotoGP finish by just 0.039s. Dovizioso dropped to fourth only on the penultimate lap and fell just at tenth short of making it back on to the podium finishing in fourth ahead of Valentino Rossi who took up the fifth place after running wide on corner 1 on the same lap.

Source:Crash.net