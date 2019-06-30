MotoGP 2019: Vinales beats Marquez at Dutch TT for his first win of the season

Dutch TT saw Maverick Vinales knocking down down Marc Marquez from the first position for his first MotoGP win of the season. Maverick Vinales was at the 11th position in the riders' standings but finally was able to make the most of his Yamaha. The rider retired from pole in Spain and was second in Catalunya in which multiple top contenders got involved in a severe crash. Quartararo was seen battling throughout as his Yamaha was trembling and hence, the rider could not keep up with Vinales and Marquez. As in Barcelona, Quartararo sacrificed his place at the front before entering the first corner.

Meanwhile, Vinales saw himself wobbling slightly with Quartararo and found himself in an early scrap with Marquez. Rins lost himself at Turn number 9 as he skid off the track. Mir was running wide and hence, allowed Quartararo through. During this, Quartararo managed himself to hang on for a time despite increasing struggle and hit back after he saw Marquez storming ahead to lead while there were 16 laps remaining.

After this, Vinales trailed behind Marquez into the second position and soon set his eyes on Quartararo to get through with ease. Meanwhile, Marquez cut inside Quartararo, but all thanks to Vinales' supreme pace, the rider got an advantage. Vinales zoomed ahead clearly, clinching his first win of the season. Marc Marquez has extended his season lead. On the other hand, Thomas Luthi has managed to nudged six points clear in the standings.

Stay tuned to this space for all the MotoGP updates. What did you think of the Dutch TT? Let us know your thoughts!