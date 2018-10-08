MotoGP 2018 Thailand GP: Marquez wins edge of your seat Race at the first-ever Thai GP!

The inaugural Thai Grand Prix at the Buriram circuit saw Honda’s Marc Marquez take a spectacular victory. The edge-of-your-seat race saw Marquez undercut Championship rival Dovizioso in the last lap of the race, to take another leap closer to the 2018 rider’s championship crown. Marquez turn-the-tables on the Ducati rider in an almost identical reversal of the move that the Ducati rider made during their Austrian GP duel last year. Marquez’ rebuttal came after Dovizioso tried to muscle his way past the Honda rider on Turn 5 at the Buriram circuit.

In the end, the grip on the Ducati was not enough to launch out of the corner and flee the roving Honda, that cut back and ahead claiming the chequered flag 0.115 seconds clear of Dovizioso and register his seventh win of the 2018 campaign. This stretched the Honda’s riders lead to a massive 77 point lead, of which only 100 are left for grabs with only 4 rounds left in this year's championship. At race-start, Marquez seemed to have the pace to hold off the rest of the pack and stayed well in front for the first four laps of the race. However, Yamaha's Valentino Rossi tracked him and managed to slipstream his way past the defending champion on the long run down to the Turn 3 hairpin on lap five.

While Rossi held the lead, the rest of the pack seemed to be holding out preserving their bikes for the final quarter of the race, which was being held in the blistering heat of Thailand. As the rest of the pack began to pick up the pace, after the 10th lap a badly executed corner resulted in Rossi dropping to 3rd place. With Dovizioso taking the lead, with Marquez close at his tail. The Honda rider held back until there were only five laps remaining and then began to mount his offence. After one bungled attempt to pass the Ducati on lap 23 ended in him running wide, the duo then went into an all-out dogfight that allowed Maverick Vinales and Rossi, who had dropped behind his team-mate on lap 20, to close in.

This continued until the last lap where Marquez was ultimately able to mount a pass in turn 5, that paid off. With no corners left, even with the shattering pace of the Ducati, there was no chance for Dovizioso who had to settle for second place. Vinales was not close enough to make another move but would have been happy with his first podium since July’s German GP. Frenchman, Johann Zarco took 5th place on the satellite Tech3 Yamaha ahead of LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow, after Dani Pedrosa crashed out of 5th place with 7 laps to go. The remaining top 10 were all satellite Ducati riders Alvaro Bautista led the Pramac pair of Danilo Petrucci and Jack Miller.

Image Source: AutoSport.com