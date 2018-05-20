MotoGP 2018 French GP Race Results: Marc Marquez takes championship lead, hometown hero Johann Zarco crashes out!

MotoGP French GP 2018 Results: It was Honda’s Marc Marquez who pulled the proverbial rabbit out of the hat to take a masterclass victory at the French GP reminding everyone why he is one of the strongest contenders on the grid. However, for home-town hero Johann Zarco a perfect weekend came to a crashing halt for the Frenchman as he crashed out on lap 7. This comes after a weekend spent piping Honda’s Marc Marquez to pole position. Leaving fans slightly disappointed at missing what had the potential to be one of those historic MotoGP dogfights between the Frenchmen and the Spaniard.

While Marquez took his 38th win in the premier class, almost unchallenged, the dark horse on the podium was Ducati Pramac Racings, Danilo Petrucci who took 2nd place turning out one of his most consistent performances to date. While Movistar Yamaha Valentino Rossi came out of a dry spell to take the third place on the podium. As for the fans in France, dreaming of an all-French victory after Zarco blazed a record-breaking pole position in qualifying, saw there dream literally hit the gravel as Zarco slid out on his Tech Yamaha on lap 7.

Finishing in an impressive fourth place the Australian Jack Miller showed his mature side working his way up the grid from a seventh place start. The win sees Marquez now carve out a more than comfortable championship lead of 36 points in a race that saw both his championship rivals, Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso and Johann Zarco crash out. Although, at race start it might have seemed like Jorge Lorenzo had everything going for him, making a storming getaway as the lights turned. His pace seemed to fade as the race went on being relegated further and further down the pack.

Dani Pedrosa too got past Lorenzo’s fading Ducati to take fifth place on his Repsol Honda, while Maverick Vinales whose win at Le Mans last year got him to the limelight, settled for 7th place. Although that now puts him in a comfortable second place in the year's riders tally.

Cal Crutchlow also put on a brilliant show returning from a nasty high-side crash in qualifying to claim the eighth place for LCR Honda ahead of Aleix Espargaro and Suzuki’s Alex Rins – with Andrea Iannone crashing out of the race on the opening lap.

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Time Gap Interval km/h Retirement Points 1 93 Marc Marquez Honda 27 41'49.773 162 25 2 9 Danilo Petrucci Ducati 27 41'52.083 2.31 2.31 161.9 20 3 46 Valentino Rossi Yamaha 27 41'55.123 5.35 3.04 161.7 16 4 43 Jack Miller Ducati 27 41'56.087 6.314 0.964 161.6 13 5 26 Dani Pedrosa Honda 27 41'57.192 7.419 1.105 161.6 11 6 99 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati 27 42'00.128 10.355 2.936 161.4 10 7 25 Maverick Viñales Yamaha 27 42'13.531 23.758 13.403 160.5 9 8 35 Cal Crutchlow Honda 27 42'15.568 25.795 2.037 160.4 8 9 41 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 27 42'15.979 26.206 0.411 160.4 7 10 42 Alex Rins Suzuki 27 42'17.710 27.937 1.731 160.2 6 11 44 Pol Espargaro KTM 27 42'22.077 32.304 4.367 160 5 12 55 Hafizh Syahrin Yamaha 27 42'24.735 34.962 2.658 159.8 4 13 21 Franco Morbidelli Honda 27 42'27.654 37.881 2.919 159.6 3 14 38 Bradley Smith KTM 27 42'28.072 38.299 0.418 159.6 2 15 30 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 27 42'31.759 41.986 3.687 159.4 1 16 12 Thomas Luthi Honda 27 42'35.033 45.26 3.274 159.2 17 17 Karel Abraham Ducati 27 42'46.645 56.872 11.612 158.4 18 10 Xavier Simeon Ducati 27 43'01.890 1'12.117 15.245 157.5 dnf 45 Scott Redding Aprilia 10 15'50.276 17 laps 17 laps 158.5 Accident dnf 53 Tito Rabat Ducati 10 17'02.377 17 laps 1'12.101 147.3 Retirement dnf 5 Johann Zarco Yamaha 8 13'33.013 19 laps 2 laps 148.2 Retirement dnf 4 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 4 6'15.860 23 laps 4 laps 160.3 Accident dnf 19 Alvaro Bautista Ducati 1 1'41.096 26 laps 3 laps 149 Accident dnf 29 Andrea Iannone Suzuki 0 Accident

Image: Crash.net