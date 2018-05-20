MotoGP 2018 French GP Race Results: Marc Marquez takes championship lead, hometown hero Johann Zarco crashes out!

MotoGP French GP 2018 Results: It was Honda’s Marc Marquez who pulled the proverbial rabbit out of the hat to take a masterclass victory at the French GP reminding everyone why he is one of the strongest contenders on the grid. However, for home-town hero Johann Zarco a perfect weekend came to a crashing halt for the Frenchman as he crashed out on lap 7. This comes after a weekend spent piping Honda’s Marc Marquez to pole position. Leaving fans slightly disappointed at missing what had the potential to be one of those historic MotoGP dogfights between the Frenchmen and the Spaniard.
While Marquez took his 38th win in the premier class, almost unchallenged, the dark horse on the podium was Ducati Pramac Racings, Danilo Petrucci who took 2nd place turning out one of his most consistent performances to date. While Movistar Yamaha Valentino Rossi came out of a dry spell to take the third place on the podium. As for the fans in France, dreaming of an all-French victory after Zarco blazed a record-breaking pole position in qualifying, saw there dream literally hit the gravel as Zarco slid out on his Tech Yamaha on lap 7.
Finishing in an impressive fourth place the Australian Jack Miller showed his mature side working his way up the grid from a seventh place start. The win sees Marquez now carve out a more than comfortable championship lead of 36 points in a race that saw both his championship rivals, Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso and Johann Zarco crash out. Although, at race start it might have seemed like Jorge Lorenzo had everything going for him, making a storming getaway as the lights turned. His pace seemed to fade as the race went on being relegated further and further down the pack.
Dani Pedrosa too got past Lorenzo’s fading Ducati to take fifth place on his Repsol Honda, while Maverick Vinales whose win at Le Mans last year got him to the limelight, settled for 7th place. Although that now puts him in a comfortable second place in the year's riders tally.
Cal Crutchlow also put on a brilliant show returning from a nasty high-side crash in qualifying to claim the eighth place for LCR Honda ahead of Aleix Espargaro and Suzuki’s Alex Rins – with Andrea Iannone crashing out of the race on the opening lap.
|Cla
|#
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|93
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|27
|41'49.773
|162
|25
|2
|9
|Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|27
|41'52.083
|2.31
|2.31
|161.9
|20
|3
|46
|Valentino Rossi
|Yamaha
|27
|41'55.123
|5.35
|3.04
|161.7
|16
|4
|43
|Jack Miller
|Ducati
|27
|41'56.087
|6.314
|0.964
|161.6
|13
|5
|26
|Dani Pedrosa
|Honda
|27
|41'57.192
|7.419
|1.105
|161.6
|11
|6
|99
|Jorge Lorenzo
|Ducati
|27
|42'00.128
|10.355
|2.936
|161.4
|10
|7
|25
|Maverick Viñales
|Yamaha
|27
|42'13.531
|23.758
|13.403
|160.5
|9
|8
|35
|Cal Crutchlow
|Honda
|27
|42'15.568
|25.795
|2.037
|160.4
|8
|9
|41
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|27
|42'15.979
|26.206
|0.411
|160.4
|7
|10
|42
|Alex Rins
|Suzuki
|27
|42'17.710
|27.937
|1.731
|160.2
|6
|11
|44
|Pol Espargaro
|KTM
|27
|42'22.077
|32.304
|4.367
|160
|5
|12
|55
|Hafizh Syahrin
|Yamaha
|27
|42'24.735
|34.962
|2.658
|159.8
|4
|13
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|Honda
|27
|42'27.654
|37.881
|2.919
|159.6
|3
|14
|38
|Bradley Smith
|KTM
|27
|42'28.072
|38.299
|0.418
|159.6
|2
|15
|30
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|27
|42'31.759
|41.986
|3.687
|159.4
|1
|16
|12
|Thomas Luthi
|Honda
|27
|42'35.033
|45.26
|3.274
|159.2
|17
|17
|Karel Abraham
|Ducati
|27
|42'46.645
|56.872
|11.612
|158.4
|18
|10
|Xavier Simeon
|Ducati
|27
|43'01.890
|1'12.117
|15.245
|157.5
|dnf
|45
|Scott Redding
|Aprilia
|10
|15'50.276
|17 laps
|17 laps
|158.5
|Accident
|dnf
|53
|Tito Rabat
|Ducati
|10
|17'02.377
|17 laps
|1'12.101
|147.3
|Retirement
|dnf
|5
|Johann Zarco
|Yamaha
|8
|13'33.013
|19 laps
|2 laps
|148.2
|Retirement
|dnf
|4
|Andrea Dovizioso
|Ducati
|4
|6'15.860
|23 laps
|4 laps
|160.3
|Accident
|dnf
|19
|Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|1
|1'41.096
|26 laps
|3 laps
|149
|Accident
|dnf
|29
|Andrea Iannone
|Suzuki
|0
|Accident
Image: Crash.net
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.