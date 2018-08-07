Moto3-based Honda NSF 250R coming to India: Makes more power than KTM’s RC390!

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has announced a new roadmap to take India's best racing talents to the International championships. The company has recently made a big announcement that its Indian riders will race astride the NSF 250R Moto3 race bike that is recognised as one of the best motorcycles for budding racers. The Honda NSF 250R is developed by Honda Racing Corporation after years of research and development, and the company says that its compact, light-weight and high-performance nature will definitely help young talent to learn the basics for moving up the ladder from entry level to international Grand Prix Racing.

The Honda NSF 250R sources power from a 249cc engine assisted by a RAM air intake system that helps in delivering a higher power output even in the scorching conditions. The Honda NSF 250R has a low centre of gravity and its swingarm has been designed keeping in mind the right amount of flexibility to offer precise handling abilities. The engine on the Honda NSF 250R is good for churning out a power output of 48 hp that is higher than that of the KTM RC390.

Moto3-based Honda NSF 250R side profile

The company is the leader in the Grand Prix events with over 750 wins and to replicate the same success in Asia & Oceania, all Honda Group of Companies in the region, including India, have created 3 new teams exclusively for Asian riders in international racing championships.

Out of these, Honda Asia Dream Racing will compete in the historic Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race and JSB1000 class of All Japan Road Race Championship. The second is the IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia that offers a platform for Asian riders in Moto2 and Honda Team Asia in Moto3 class of FIM Road Racing Championship. The said two classes can be seen as the stepping stones to MotoGP.

Speaking on the introduction of NSF 250R, Prabhu Nagaraj, Vice President, Brand and Communications, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that the highly successful NSF 250R starts a new chapter in Indian motorsports setting a new benchmark. The motorcycle is acknowledged globally as a stepping stone for budding champions and is a huge step up for the Indian riders. He added that the Honda NSF 250R will indeed help them gain a competitive edge and bring them at par with international racing during the early stage of their career.

Honda started motorcycle racing in India in the year 2008 with the One Make Race series. Racers in the One Make Series got to race astride the CBR 150R and CBR 250R. In order to identify young talent, the company introduced Honda India Talent Hunt program in May 2018. After this, selected riders are trained in Honda’s racing academy to compete with India’s best riders. In the first round conducted in June 2018, 14-year-old Md. Mukail from Chennai clinched the win with a staggering 17-second lead.