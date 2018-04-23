2018 Moto GP of Americas Results: Marc Marquez takes the win, six years in a row!

Even as the chequered flag dropped and the circuit of the Americas, it was clear that Marc Marquez was looking to keep his winning streak at the track alive.The repsol Honda Rider is just coming out of a long line of penalty that include the ones that made the headlines after he ran Rossi of the road in the previous race.Defending his streak of domination at COTA, that has been on since 2013, win every race held in The Lone star state after starting in pole position. A familiar pattern started to emerge after Marquez to Pole again in 2018. However following another incident with Maverick Vinales, Marquez found himself relegated 2 4th place. Effectively allowing Vinales to pole. As the new Yamaha Rider saw his first chance of victory in 2018.

Marquez would have none of it taking the two positions ahead of him on the opening lap. Marquez then began to pull away from the pack, and began a comfortable winning pace in Texas. When the 20 laps were complete, Marquez claimed his first win of 2018 MotoGP, and his sixth-straight in Austin. Joining Marquez on the Podium was Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales, and Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Andrea Iannone.Marquez’s penalty, finished 3.560 seconds behind, and Iannone, who led Friday free practice at COTA, finished 6.704 seconds behind.

In terms of the championship however, as the flag dropped in COTA in the America’s GP with Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) taking the win and Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) taking the Championship lead as Texas shook up the standings.As result now five riders within eight points at the top of the title fight – with Marquez a point off the top after his win, and Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) moving up to third after a second place finish at COTA.

Next up is Jerez. The Grand Prix of Spain takes place May 4-6.

2018 Austin MotoGP Results

Pos. Rider Manufacturer Nationality Time

1 Marc Marquez Honda ESP 41’52.002

2 Maverick Viñales Yamaha ESP 00’03.560

3 Andrea Iannone Suzuki ITA 00’06.704

4 Valentino Rossi Yamaha ITA 00’09.587

5 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati ITA 00’13.570

6 Johann Zarco Yamaha FRA 00’14.231

7 Daniel Pedrosa Honda ESP 00’18.201

8 Tito Rabat Honda ESP 00’28.537

9 Jack Miller Honda AUS 00’28.671

10 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia ESP 00’28.875

11 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati ESP 00’31.355

12 Danilo Petrucci Ducati ITA 00’34.993

13 Takaaki Nakagami Honda JPN 00’39.335

14 Alvaro Bautista Ducati ESP 00’40.887

15 Bradley Smith KTM GBR 00’48.475

16 Scott Redding Ducati GBR 00’49.995

17 Thomas Luthi Honda CHE 00’51.115

18 Cal Crutchlow Honda GBR 00’59.055

19 Xavier Simeon Ducati BEL 00’59.747

20 Franco Morbidelli Honda ITA 01’00.513

21 Alex Rins Suzuki ESP 10 laps

22 Hafizh Syahrin Yamaha MYS 12 laps

23 Karel Abraham Ducati CZE 12 laps

Image: BleacherReport