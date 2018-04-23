2018 Moto GP of Americas Results: Marc Marquez takes the win, six years in a row!

  1. Auto
When the 20 laps were complete, Marquez claimed his first win of 2018 MotoGP and his sixth-straight in Austin. Joining Marquez on the Podium was Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales, and Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Andrea Iannone

By: | Updated: April 23, 2018 11:44 AM

Even as the  chequered flag dropped and the circuit of the Americas, it was clear that Marc Marquez was looking to keep his winning streak at the track alive.The repsol Honda Rider is just coming out of a long line of penalty that include the ones that made the headlines after he ran Rossi of the road in the previous race.Defending his streak of domination at COTA, that has been on since 2013, win every race held in The Lone star state after starting in pole position. A familiar pattern started to emerge after Marquez to Pole again in 2018. However following another incident with Maverick Vinales, Marquez found himself relegated 2 4th place. Effectively allowing Vinales to pole. As the new Yamaha Rider saw his first chance of victory in 2018.

Marquez would have none of it taking the two positions ahead of him on the opening lap. Marquez then began to pull away from the pack, and began a comfortable winning pace in Texas. When the 20 laps were complete, Marquez claimed his first win of 2018 MotoGP, and his sixth-straight in Austin. Joining Marquez on the Podium was Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales, and Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Andrea Iannone.Marquez’s penalty, finished 3.560 seconds behind, and Iannone, who led Friday free practice at COTA, finished 6.704 seconds behind.

In terms of the championship however, as the flag dropped in COTA in the America’s GP with  Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) taking the win and Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) taking the Championship lead as Texas shook up the standings.As result now five riders within eight points at the top of the title fight – with Marquez a point off the top after his win, and Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) moving up to third after a second place finish at COTA.

Next up is Jerez. The Grand Prix of Spain takes place May 4-6.

2018 Austin MotoGP Results
Pos.    Rider                                         Manufacturer       Nationality        Time
1    Marc Marquez                                    Honda                 ESP               41’52.002
2    Maverick Viñales                               Yamaha               ESP              00’03.560
3    Andrea Iannone                                 Suzuki                 ITA               00’06.704
4    Valentino Rossi                                  Yamaha               ITA               00’09.587
5    Andrea Dovizioso                               Ducati                 ITA               00’13.570
6    Johann Zarco                                      Yamaha               FRA             00’14.231
7    Daniel Pedrosa                                    Honda                 ESP              00’18.201
8    Tito Rabat                                            Honda                ESP               00’28.537
9    Jack Miller                                           Honda                AUS              00’28.671
10    Aleix Espargaro                                Aprilia                ESP               00’28.875
11    Jorge Lorenzo                                    Ducati                ESP                00’31.355
12    Danilo Petrucci                                 Ducati                 ITA                00’34.993
13    Takaaki Nakagami                           Honda                 JPN               00’39.335
14    Alvaro Bautista                                 Ducati                  ESP               00’40.887
15    Bradley Smith                                   KTM                  GBR                 00’48.475
16    Scott Redding                                   Ducati                  GBR               00’49.995
17    Thomas Luthi                                   Honda                 CHE                00’51.115
18    Cal Crutchlow                                  Honda                  GBR                00’59.055
19    Xavier Simeon                                 Ducati                  BEL                  00’59.747
20    Franco Morbidelli                          Honda                   ITA                  01’00.513
21    Alex Rins                                          Suzuki                     ESP                 10 laps
22    Hafizh Syahrin                               Yamaha                  MYS                 12 laps
23    Karel Abraham                               Ducati                  CZE                    12 laps

Image: BleacherReport

