Most powerful modern-classic! Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa vs Benelli Imperiale 400

Three modern classic cruisers namely Royal Enfield Classic 350, Jawa and the Benelli Imperiale 400 present for a perfect rivalry. Here's which one of the three packs the most power!

The modern classic territory in India has seen some new entrants lately with an aim to put an end to the Royal Enfield monopoly. The Classic 350, which is the best selling model by the Chennai-based manufacturer received BS6 update a few months back. Thankfully, in its newest avatar, the bike has not gained just an updated environment friendlier engine but an all-black paint scheme along with alloy wheels and some new features that make it a better offering than before. On the other hand, there is the Jawa that also received a BS6 update sometime back. Unlike the Classic 350, the Jawa did away with a basic update to meet the stringent emission norms. Last in this battle is the Benelli Imperiale 400 that is yet to get upgraded to meet BS6 emission norms.

Well, some haunting reports on the web suggest that the BS6 version of the Imperiale will cost a whopping Rs 40,000 more compared to the outgoing BS4 model. Now, only time will tell how much credible those reports were. Now, a lot of you enthusiasts, for good reasons, of course, are obsessed with the power output of a motorcycle, which makes it one of the deciding factors while buying one. So, lets put these bikes against each other to see which one churns out the most horses.

First up, is the BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350. The highly popular and admired model draws power from a 346cc, single-pod, engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 19.1hp and 28Nm. The other bike is the Jawa BS6 that is powered by a 293cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which produces 27hp of power and 28Nm of torque. The power output on this model remains unchanged compared to the BS4 model. Last but definitely not the least, the Imperiale 400 from Benelli is the only one in this rivalry that is not yet updated to BS6 standards. In its BS4 guise, the bike is powered by a 374cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out 20.7hp of power and 29Nm of torque.

Now, the BS6 version is expected to come with the same power and torque outputs and in case there is a change in figures, expect it to be on a marginal side. Now, while the power on the BS4 Imperiale seems way lesser than the Jawa, the engine offers a promising performance with a meaty low and mid-range, all thanks to which the Imperiale pulls ahead with ease. The top end isn’t disappointing either and interestingly, the refinement stays in place throughout the rev range. The said characteristics should be retained on the BS6 model as well.

Both the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Benelli Imperiale 400 get an air-cooled engine along with a five-speed transmission. The Jawa is quite advanced in this regard as it gets liquid-cooling and a six-speed transmission. If you compare the three bikes merely looking at the spec-sheet, the Jawa emerges as the winner in terms of power output. The humble and old-evergreen Classic 350, on the other hand, is the least powered.

