Most fuel efficient new bikes in India: Actual mileage mentioned. One costs less than a rupee per kilometer

2018 has been a very exciting year for the Indian two-wheeler market. The country saw some of the most awaited bikes and scooters getting launched in India starting from the Royal Enfield Interceptor, BMW 310 twins to the TVS Ntorq. The manufacturers did not disappoint even the major chunk of the population as two-wheelers offering great value for money with some amazing fuel efficiency figures were also launched in India in the current year. With that being said, there were product launches in the mass market segment and out of these, some even took the lead in terms of running the most in one litre of fuel. Here are the top five bikes and scooters with the most fuel efficiency launched in India this year.

Bajaj Platina

Bajaj Auto recently launched the updated Platina 110 with new features like anti-skid braking and tubeless tyres. The ARAI claimed fuel efficiency for the Platina 110 is 80 kmpl that makes it the most fuel efficient motorcycle launched in 2018 in India. We have not ridden the new model yet and hence, we can't quote the real-time fuel efficiency figure. Powering the motorcycle is a 115cc engine that is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 8 bhp and 9 Nm.

TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon gets power from a 109.7cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a four-speed transmission. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 8.4 bhp and 8.7 Nm. The company claims a fuel efficiency of 69 kmpl while we achieved a figure of 62 kmpl during our test runs. That being said, the TVS Radeon gets the second spot in the list of most fuel-efficient two-wheelers launched in India.

Suzuki Burgman Street

Suzuki Burgman Street was launched this year in July as a premium offering by the manufacturer and its flagship scooter for the Indian two-wheeler market. The Suzuki Burgman Street, being a maxi scooter aims primarily at comfort but at the same time, returns a decent fuel efficiency too. The ARAI claimed figure for the Suzuki Burgman is 53 kmpl while the scooter offered a combined economy of 48 kmpl during our test runs. The Suzuki Burgman gets the same engine that powers the segment best seller Access 125.

Hero Destini 125

Hero Destini 125 is the first scooter by the company to get i3s technology that targets an improved fuel efficiency. Hero MotoCorp says that the mechanism offers a 10 percent better fuel economy with an ARAI claimed figure of 51.5 kmpl. We rode the Destini 125 for a brief during the media ride event in New Delhi a few weeks back and hence, we did not manage to find the exact fuel efficiency figures.

