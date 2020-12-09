Most expensive 125cc bikes/scooters in India: KTM 125 Duke, Aprilia SR125 costlier than 150cc motorcycles

The KTMs are not the only ones that are expensive as few other Italian scooter models too compete for the premium price positioning in the Indian marketplace.

Expensive is something we Indians have to contend with everyday. For example, even our grocery bills feel too expensive, the housing goes for a premium and to top it all, we even have the highest rates in the world for a litre of petrol or diesel. What’s more these days even smartphones and more importantly even motorcycles seem to have taken an exorbitant pricing strategy. KTM India recently launched its updated 125 Duke and the model line-up sports an exorbitant price tag now. To wit, Honda first started this by pricing the now-defunct Stunner out of the ballpark. The Honda Stunner was priced such that few of the then 150cc bikes were overshadowed by it. Here then is a look at some of the grossly overpriced 125cc scooters and bikes of 2020.

KTM 125 Duke

This obviously takes the centrestage. How is it that KTM can justify a 14hp naked street fighter bike at Rs 1.50 lakh, ex-showroom? The bike boasts WP suspension at both ends, has disc brakes and single-channel ABS. The engine is a high-revving unit and has a 6-speed gearbox paired to it. This bike is also a cornering delight and so is it’s faired brother whom we are going to talk about next.

KTM RC125

The KTM RC125 is a rare breed. There are no fully-faired 125cc bikes in the country today and the KTM RC125 is the only exception. It is priced at Rs 1.59 lakh, ex-showroom and boasts projector headlights, fully-digital instrument console, and other cycle parts from the KTM 125 Duke. It is a proper track tool but lacks the outright power that some other fully-faired 150cc bikes can accord.

Vespa range

The Vespa 125 entire range is overpriced. Talk of premium pricing! The Vespa LX125 is for Rs 95,443 which is higher than the price of the Honda Unicorn 160, a bike that has better dynamics as well as performance and a higher warranty too. You also have the slightly stylish ZX125 that is priced not much lower than the Hero Xtreme 160R. The Vespa VXL125 locks horns with the Bajaj Pulsar 180F’s pricing. As for the SXL125, it also contends with the Suzuki Gixxer 150. The Racing Sixties 125 edition locks horns with the Bajaj Pulsar 220F.

Aprilia SR125

The Aprilia SR125 is one scooter that’s priced nearly the same as the Honda Unicorn. It boasts petite dimensions and has decent performance on its side. Few other 125cc bikes too are overshadowed by this Rs 93,867 priced scooter.

Well, what do you think about these scooters and bikes? Are they on your to-buy radar or will you settle for a higher-capacity bike at the same price?

