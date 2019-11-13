Most affordable Royal Enfields get costlier! Bullet 350 prices up by this much

Royal Enfield has hiked the prices of its most affordable motorcycles Bullet 350 KS and Bullet 350 ES in India. The two motorcycles were launched in August this year as Bullet 350X and Bullet 350X ES. The two were launched at respective prices of Rs 1.12 lakh and Rs 1.26 lakh. Now, with the latest price revision, the Bullet 350X and Bullet 350X ES are priced at Rs 1.14 lakh and Rs 1.30 lakh respectively (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, while the price of the Bullet 350 has been increased by roughly Rs 2,000, the electric start version sees a price hike of Rs 4,000. The said motorcycles feature a single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). The Bullet 350 is also available in a dual-channel ABS version that was launched in April post the implementation of new safety norms in India.

The Bullet is the oldest model in the company's line up for India. The bike is still popular among the masses, all thanks to its sturdy design and old school appeal. The Bullet 350 gets power from a 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 19.8hp and 28Nm. The company is currently busy testing the Classic and Thunderbird models in India and these will most likely be launched ahead of the BS-VI deadline. The good thing is that the said models were seen with better design and features and we can expect the same from the upcoming Bullet BS-VI model as well.

The Bullet 350X was launched in India with an aim to offer a more affordable Bullet to the masses. The reason behind the latest price hike is unknown as of now. The BS-VI transition will further result in the price revision possibly in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 and hence, if you want to buy a Bullet and save some cash, now is the best time for you.

