Big news! Most affordable Royal Enfield might be named Hunter: What to expect

Royal Enfield working on a new 250cc engine platform is not a thing of very recent past! There have been widespread speculations for the last few years that the Chennai-based manufacturer is working on the said engine platform and the same will spawn multiple products. Now, very recently, the company has registered the name 'Hunter' for one of its upcoming offerings. The exact details about the motorcycle are unknown at the moment and it would be too early to comment on its design and styling. However, keeping in mind the fact that 250cc rumours have spiced up in recent times, the name could be used for a quarter-litre Enfield. If you ask us, in terms of appearance, we believe that the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter will have a similar widely-accepted street cruiser styling that will appeal to the majority of the audience.

Since it would be a price-sensitive product, you cannot expect it to come with a fancy feature list. In typical Royal Enfield tradition, the front will most likely get a rounded halogen headlamp and the instrument cluster will be an analogue unit showing only the necessary information. Now, if you look beyond the most affordable Royal Enfield arrival, there is also a possibility that Royal Enfield will give this name to a smaller capacity version of the Himalayan. The simple reason being - the 'Hunter' somewhat hints towards a bike that aims at the roads less travelled. In either of the two cases, the RE loyalists and prospective customers with budget constraints would rejoice for sure!

Needless to say, the launch of the affordable Royal Enfield will certainly make the brand more accessible to the masses. Currently, the most affordable motorcycle in the company's line up is the Bullet 350X that can be yours for a price of Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom). That said, the budget Enfield might be priced at around Rs 1 lakh and if that happens, the said bike can turn out to be a massive hit.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, visit and subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

Let us know what are your expectations from the upcoming low-budget Royal Enfield?