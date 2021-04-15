Most affordable Hero MotoCorp bike launched! Hero HF 100 priced at Rs 49,400

The new Hero HF 100 primarily rivals against the likes of Bajaj CT100 in the entry-level 100cc commuter bike segment.

By:Updated: Apr 15, 2021 1:48 PM

 

Hero MotoCorp – the country’s ace two-wheeler manufacturer has launched its most affordable bike, better known as the HF 100. The bike has been launched in the country at a price of Rs 49,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi) in a single variant only. The HF 100 essentially looks like HF Deluxe and undercuts the price of the base kick-start, spoke wheel variant of the latter by Rs 1,300. In terms of features, the bike doesn’t have much to offer but gets alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. An electric start is not available even as an option and the same has been done keeping cost-cutting measures in mind. Moreover, compared to the chunky silver-coloured pillion grab rail on the HF Deluxe, the HF 100 gets a rather simple-looking black tubular unit at the rear.

All thanks to the all-black theme on the motorcycle, the HF 100 looks quite sporty and gets decent looking graphics on the lower part of the fuel tank and upper portion of the side panels. Powering the Hero HF 100 is the same 97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that does duty on the HF Deluxe. The power and torque outputs are the same at 8 hp and 8 Nm and the motor is paired to a four-speed transmission system. The newly launched Hero HF 100 gets a 9.1-litre fuel tank and hence, its capacity is 0.5-litre lower than the one on the HF Deluxe.

In addition, the bike weighs 1kg more than the HF Deluxe at 110kg kerb weight. The 805mm tall seat and 165mm ground clearance remain the same on the two bikes. The new Hero HF 100 primarily goes up against the likes of Bajaj CT100 in the entry-level 100cc commuter bike segment. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and if you still haven’t, please subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Most affordable Hero MotoCorp bike launched! Hero HF 100 priced at Rs 49,400

Most affordable Hero MotoCorp bike launched! Hero HF 100 priced at Rs 49,400

Mercedes-Benz EQS caught without camouflage before launch

Mercedes-Benz EQS caught without camouflage before launch

Steelbird launches new 'Brat' helmets with ECE and IS certification at Rs 5,149

Steelbird launches new 'Brat' helmets with ECE and IS certification at Rs 5,149

Aprilia SXR125 engine details, features revealed: Burgman rival's launch soon

Aprilia SXR125 engine details, features revealed: Burgman rival's launch soon

Price hike alert! TVS Star City Plus, Radeon, Sport get costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! TVS Star City Plus, Radeon, Sport get costlier in India by this much

2021 MG Hector gets this unique feature that can be controlled by Apple Watch

2021 MG Hector gets this unique feature that can be controlled by Apple Watch

Over 1.57 lakh Maruti Suzuki CNG cars sold in FY2020-21: Alto, Celerio & more form highest-ever tally

Over 1.57 lakh Maruti Suzuki CNG cars sold in FY2020-21: Alto, Celerio & more form highest-ever tally

Bumper offer! Skoda Octavia RS245 available with Rs 8 lakh discount

Bumper offer! Skoda Octavia RS245 available with Rs 8 lakh discount

Longest no-hands wheelie: Bajaj Pulsar NS160 breaks world record by a huge margin

Longest no-hands wheelie: Bajaj Pulsar NS160 breaks world record by a huge margin

Newly unveiled Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible is as fast as its coupe sibling

Newly unveiled Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible is as fast as its coupe sibling

Solis Hybrid 5015 tractor launched: Diesel-electric combination promises better mileage

Solis Hybrid 5015 tractor launched: Diesel-electric combination promises better mileage

Upcoming Volkswagen Taigun SUV interiors revealed: To get 10-inch touchscreen and these features

Upcoming Volkswagen Taigun SUV interiors revealed: To get 10-inch touchscreen and these features

Bajaj CT 110X to be launched soon: To be targeted at e-commerce delivery partners

Bajaj CT 110X to be launched soon: To be targeted at e-commerce delivery partners

Price hike alert! Yamaha R15 V3 gets costlier for the second time this year

Price hike alert! Yamaha R15 V3 gets costlier for the second time this year

TVS range of scooters price hiked: Jupiter, NTorq costlier by this much

TVS range of scooters price hiked: Jupiter, NTorq costlier by this much

New 2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200 unveiled with Steve McQueen special edition: Here's what's new

New 2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200 unveiled with Steve McQueen special edition: Here's what's new

Chevrolet Cruze recalled over faulty Takata airbags: 12,000 vehicles inspected and fixed

Chevrolet Cruze recalled over faulty Takata airbags: 12,000 vehicles inspected and fixed

Mahindra XUV400 could be name of XUV300 7-seater: Launch likely in 2022

Mahindra XUV400 could be name of XUV300 7-seater: Launch likely in 2022

Yamaha's new 469hp electric motor for hyper EVs/ cars: Prototype development orders start

Yamaha's new 469hp electric motor for hyper EVs/ cars: Prototype development orders start

2021 Skoda Kodiaq unveiled: RS variant to get more powerful 2L petrol engine, launch soon

2021 Skoda Kodiaq unveiled: RS variant to get more powerful 2L petrol engine, launch soon