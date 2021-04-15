Most affordable Hero MotoCorp bike launched! Hero HF 100 priced at Rs 49,400

The new Hero HF 100 primarily rivals against the likes of Bajaj CT100 in the entry-level 100cc commuter bike segment.

Hero MotoCorp – the country’s ace two-wheeler manufacturer has launched its most affordable bike, better known as the HF 100. The bike has been launched in the country at a price of Rs 49,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi) in a single variant only. The HF 100 essentially looks like HF Deluxe and undercuts the price of the base kick-start, spoke wheel variant of the latter by Rs 1,300. In terms of features, the bike doesn’t have much to offer but gets alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. An electric start is not available even as an option and the same has been done keeping cost-cutting measures in mind. Moreover, compared to the chunky silver-coloured pillion grab rail on the HF Deluxe, the HF 100 gets a rather simple-looking black tubular unit at the rear.

All thanks to the all-black theme on the motorcycle, the HF 100 looks quite sporty and gets decent looking graphics on the lower part of the fuel tank and upper portion of the side panels. Powering the Hero HF 100 is the same 97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that does duty on the HF Deluxe. The power and torque outputs are the same at 8 hp and 8 Nm and the motor is paired to a four-speed transmission system. The newly launched Hero HF 100 gets a 9.1-litre fuel tank and hence, its capacity is 0.5-litre lower than the one on the HF Deluxe.

In addition, the bike weighs 1kg more than the HF Deluxe at 110kg kerb weight. The 805mm tall seat and 165mm ground clearance remain the same on the two bikes. The new Hero HF 100 primarily goes up against the likes of Bajaj CT100 in the entry-level 100cc commuter bike segment. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and if you still haven’t, please subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.