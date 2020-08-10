Most affordable Harley gets cheaper: 2020 Harley-Davidson Street 750 BS6 price slashed by this much!

Powering the Harley-Davidson Street 750 is a Revolution X, 749cc, V-twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine is good for producing a maximum torque output of 59 Nm 4,000rpm. Here is how much you can save right now on its purchase!

By:Updated: Aug 10, 2020 1:11 PM

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, when most of the manufacturers are implementing price hikes across their vehicles, Harley-Davidson India has slashed the price of its most affordable bike the Street 750. In order to be precise, the Harley-Davidson Street 750 has now gotten cheaper in India by Rs 65,000. With the said price revision, the Harley-Davidson Street 750 BS6 price in India now starts at Rs 4.69 lakh for the Vivid Black colour. Previously, the bike was priced in India at Rs 5.34 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom. Apart from the aforementioned colour, the bike is available to choose from shades like Performance Orange, Vivid Black Deluxe, Black Denim and Barracuda Silver Deluxe and these demand a premium of Rs 12,000.

In terms of the design language, the Harley-Davidson Street 750 comes with an urban cruiser styling. The motorcycle gets a rounded headlamp upfront along with a peanut-shaped fuel tank. The Street 750 gets an all-black treatment that lends it a sporty appeal. Powering the Harley-Davidson Street 750 is a Revolution X, 749cc, V-twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine is good for producing a maximum torque output of 59 Nm 4,000rpm.

The bike gets conventional telescopic forks at the front while at the rear, the suspension duties are taken care of with the help of gas-charged dual shock absorbers. The Street 750 comes to a halt with the help of a disc brake at both ends and these are paired to a dual-channel ABS for added safety. The motorcycle tips the scales at 233kg and has been fitted with a 13.1-litre fuel tank. The Harley-Davidson Street 750 rubs shoulders against the Kawasaki Vulcan S and Triumph Street Twin in the segment. With the said discount on offer, if you have been planning to buy this entry-level Harley, now is the best time to do so.

