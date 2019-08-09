Most affordable Bullet launched! Royal Enfield Bullet 350X, 350X ES now yours for this price

Royal Enfield has today launched its most affordable product in the Indian market. To be called the Bullet 350X it is based on the same platform as the Bullet 350. Two variants of this bike have been introduced these are namely the Bullet 350X (kick-start) and the Bullet 350X ES (self-start). On-road prices of these are Rs 1.29 lakh and Rs 1.45 lakh respectively. Major differences between the Bullet 350 and the Bullet 350X lies in the aesthetic department. One can clearly see that the chrome accents of the former have been replaced with blacked-out fitments on the 350X. Contrary to what we saw on the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X i.e. alloy wheel with tubeless tyres, the 350X carries forward spoked wheels.

The rest of the aesthetics of this bike remains the same as the Bullet 350. The Royal Enfield Bullet 350X will be available in three different colour options i.e Silver, Blue and Black. On the other hand, the 350X ES will be available in Blue, Red and Black colour options. The engine in this most affordable Royal Enfield in India remains the same as the Bullet 350. It is power by a 346 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which is capable of churning out 19.8 hp along with 28 Nm of peak torque. In terms of safety, this bike is going to come with single-channel ABS. This means that this system will work only on the front wheels of the bike.

Speaking about the launch of the new Studio Stores and the new Bullet motorcycles, Vinod K Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield, said, “It has been our constant endeavour to build greater accessibility for discerning customers and widen our footprint in India. We have witnessed significant demand across smaller towns and cities which are showing tremendous potential for growth and are soon becoming a huge market for a middle-weight motorcycle segment. Motorcycling aspirants in these towns are quickly catching on the trend of leisure motorcycling. With an intent to significantly expand our reach and build a robust network into these towns and cities, we are happy to announce the launch of 250 new Royal Enfield Studio Stores. We have definite plans to increase this further by the end of this fiscal.”