Most affordable BS6 Vespa scooter Notte 125 launched at a price of Rs 91,492

Based on the Vespa LX125, the newly launched Piaggio Vespa Notte 125 draws power from a 125cc, single-cylinder, three-valve fuel-injected engine that develops respective power and torque outputs of 9.78hp and 9.6Nm. In comparison, the BS4 engine used to churn out 10hp of power and 10.6Nm of torque.

By:Updated: June 1, 2020 11:44:19 AM

Piaggio Group has launched its most affordable BS6 compliant scooter Notte 125 for the Indian customers at a price of Rs 91,492 (ex-showroom, Pune). The scooter is now listed on the e-commerce website Paytm. The outgoing BS4 model used to retail in India at a price of Rs 72,030. While the Notte 125 is currently the most affordable Vespa that you can buy in India, it has seen a whopping price increase of almost Rs 19,000 compared to the previous BS4 model. Like the rest of the BS6 products in the company’s line up, the Notte 125 has not received major revisions to the styling. The prime visual highlights of the new BS6 Piaggio Vespa Notte 125 is its matte black paint scheme that lends a sporty appearance. Based on the Vespa LX125, the Notte 125 is powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder, three-valve fuel-injected engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 9.78hp and 9.6Nm. In comparison, the BS4 engine used to produce 10hp and 10.6Nm of power and torque respectively.

The scooter comes to a halt with the help of a 149mm drum brake upfront along with a 140mm drum brake for the rear. A front disc brake is given a miss even as an option while CBS (Combined Braking System) comes as standard. Suspension system of the scooter comprises a single sidearm suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics upfront along with dual-effect hydraulic shock absorber at the rear.

In other news, Piaggio has recently reduced the engine displacement of its 150cc range to 149cc in order to offer insurance benefits to the customers in India. As the insurance costs for two-wheelers having an engine displacement of up to 149cc are lower compared to the ones having a 150cc or bigger engine, the said move by the company can be seen as a clever one aiming to slightly offset the BS6 price hike.

