Most affordable BMW bikes BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS India launch on 18th July

BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS are launching in India very soon and we finally have a launch date. After making the enthusiasts wait for a long time, BMW Motorrad is finally launching its two most affordable motorcycles on 18th July. The company's dealerships in India started accepting bookings of the two motorcycles at a token amount of Rs 50,000 earlier this month. While the launch invite does not clearly mention the name of the products to be launched, based on our sources and dealers, we are sure that the event will witness the arrival of aforementioned Beemers only.

Sources close to Express Drives suggest that the BMW G 310 R will be priced close to Rs 3 lakh in the Indian market. On the other hand, its ADV cousin G 310 GS is expected to demand Rs 50,000 more and hence, will most likely arrive with a price tag of Rs 3.5 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

Watch our Royal Enfield Himalayan video review here:

The BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS share the same 313cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine and it is the same unit that powers TVS's flagship Apache RR 310. The fuel injected motor on the two BMWs develops respective power and torque outputs of 34 bhp and 28 Nm. The gearbox is a six-speed unit and the two bikes will have disc brakes at both ends and an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) will most likely be offered as standard. Other notable features include a digital instrument cluster, LED tail lamp and more.

Also Read: BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS: Top five facts to know before you buy one



The two BMWs for local market will be manufactured at the TVS production facility in Hosur alongside the export units. While the BMW G 310 R will directly compete against the likes of KTM 390 Duke, the G 310 GS will have to wait for competition until next year till the launch of KTM 390 Adventure. In the meanwhile, the motorcycle will lock horns with Kawasaki Versys X-300, though the price of the latter is significantly higher.

Can BMW Motorrad's G 310 R and G 310 GS be successful?

The most anticipated detail that is yet to be known is whether BMW Motorrad India manages to price the G 310 R and G 310 GS competitively. Even if it does it is unlikely that BMW will be able to undercut KTM's pricing. Hence, it will be interesting to see how the G 310 R competes with the more feature rich and lesser-priced KTM 390 Duke. While the entry-level Beemer may not compete in terms of feature list and power, it will surely appeal to those who admire the brand value and have dreamed of owning a BMW. That said, this space will heat up over the next few days and we can't wait to witness the fireworks on 18th July.

Stay tuned with us as we will bring the LIVE updates straight from the launch event.